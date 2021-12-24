UV infection control devices market Technological Innovations and Future Opportunities 2026 | At a CAGR of 6.5%

UV infection control devices market size was valued at $317.42 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $524.84 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "UV Infection Control Devices Market by Type (Mobile, Stationary, Other Types), End User (Hospital, Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Focus of governments on infection control programs, surge in prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAI), and increase in adoption of technologically advanced UV equipment drive the growth of the global UV infection control devices market. However, high costs and strict government regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging countries create new opportunities in coming years.

Key players of the global UV infection control devices market analyzed in the research include CVS Health Corporation, Express Scripts Holding Company, DocMorris, Optum Rx Inc., Giant Eagle Inc., The Kroger Co., Rowlands Pharmacy, Walmart Stores Inc., Walgreen Co., and Apollo Pharmacy. They have adopted various strategies including collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Key Findings of the Study:

By type, the mobile device segment occupied around half share of the global UV infection control devices market in 2018.

By end user, the hospitals segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By type, the others segment accounted for more than two-fifths share of the market in 2018.

BY region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

