The Potential of Islamic Finance to SMEs Products Made by Disabilities Community Attracts Investors' Attention in Dubai
DUBAI, UAE, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the previous week, the Indonesia Pavilion has successfully presented Indonesia’s culture through language workshops to extraordinary angklung performances. Today, entering its twelfth week since opening day, the Indonesia Pavilion offers potential trade and investment opportunities in the Middle East market presented by both Indonesia's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Manpower.
Dr. Sutan Emir Hidayat, Director of Islamic Economy Infrastructure Ecosystem brings sharia economy topics in business forum at Indonesia Pavilion
Starting from 17 to 23 December 2021, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Manpower will introduce Indonesia's potential trade and investment opportunities. The potential trade and investment opportunities presented are significant to the themes found in the international arena, especially in the Middle East market. This is a golden opportunity for Indonesia to expand its market globally.
“The Expo 2020 Dubai event provides an opportunity for Indonesia to showcase a variety of potential trade and investment opportunities. Entering its twelfth week since opening day, the Indonesia Pavilion, through the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Manpower, will present a great number of business forums, investment forums, and business meetings with international business partners. This is an extraordinary opportunity for us, and we are very thrilled to be highly involved in this event as these potentials that we are presenting are very relevant to the Middle East market. We are very confident that we can attract more investors to Indonesia through this one-of-a-kind event,” said Didi Sumedi, Commissioner General of the Indonesia Pavilion.
The existence of the Ministry of Finance is very important in order to create a productive, competitive, inclusive, and justified economy. Through the event of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Ministry of Finance will bring up three themes, namely Climate Change and Green Economy, Indonesia Sharia Finance, and Indonesia Potential SMEs Product. These three major themes will be displayed through various business forums and talk shows inside the Indonesia Pavilion.
Other themes are also displayed with significance to the Middle East Market. As popularly known, Indonesia has the largest Muslim population globally, reaching 87.18% of the total population of Indonesia. This amount is clearly a huge deal and makes Indonesia a perfect place to develop the sharia economy, especially with regard to the market share of products and services based on the sharia economy and finance. Currently, Indonesia has risen to rank 4 out of 5 globally in terms of developing Islamic finance after Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The growing public awareness of the implementation of sharia principles fosters the public consciousness to develop the halal industry related to food and beverages, cosmetics, fashion, medicine, tourism, media, and recreation, to economic assets in line with Islamic law. This potential has become the main topic of discussion for the Ministry of Finance and has taken the attention of investors at Expo 2020 Dubai.
On the other hand, the Ministry of Manpower is committed to preparing and improving the skills of Indonesia's human capital to compete in the international arena. To answer this commitment, the Ministry of Manpower will present a theme related to the future of Indonesian workers presented through investment forums and business meetings with international business partners from Slovakia, the Netherlands, Serbia, to Poland. In addition to business forums, talk shows, investment forums, and business meetings, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Manpower also showcase various export-ready SME products. 16 SME products assisted by the Indonesian Export Financing Agency (LPEI) and products from the disabled community exhibited in the Rolling Exhibition area of the Indonesia Pavilion.
These products range from coconut products and their derivatives; such as charcoal shisha burner, palm sugar, broomsticks, and broom straw. Indonesia's flagship herbal products include black garlic and processed ginger for herbal drinks. Various handicraft products from local craftsmen, such as natural stone crafts, cleaning brushes to baskets made out of banana, rattan, and grass, are exhibited at the Indonesia Pavilion. Fascinatingly, the products exhibited by the community with disabilities were ciprat batik using unique splattering techniques, which is used as a medium for channeling positive expressions and emotions. The process of making ciprat batik results in a pure manufacturing process using paint splashes to form beautiful motifs. The batik cloth is then turned into a scarf, a skullcap, and a bag.
"The various SME products this week are local products ready for export and also the result of community empowerment which are processed and managed directly by human resources from rural communities in various regions in Indonesia. Batik products made by the disabled community are no less interesting and this is an extraordinary opportunity because we can convey a message to the world that Indonesia can produce various quality products and are no less competitive with products circulating the international market," concluded Didi Sumedi, Commissioner General of the Indonesia Pavilion.
Not only featuring business forums and local products but the Indonesia Pavilion will also be enlivened with cultural performances of Pencak silat. Pencak silat has experienced tremendous popularity because it has shown its teeth in various international action films and has been recognized by UNESCO as tangible cultural heritage. The Pencak silat performance will be performed in an open stage of the Indonesia Pavilion from 18 to 19 December 2021.
