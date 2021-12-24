Cell Therapy Processing Market Study Provides in Depth Analysis of Current Trends and Future Estimations

cell therapy processing market was valued at $1,695 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $12,062 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 27.8% from 2019 to 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cell Therapy Processing Market by Offering Type (Products, Services, and Software), and Application (Cardiovascular Devices, Bone Repair, Neurological Disorders, Skeletal Muscle Repair, Cancer, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The cell therapy processing market was valued at $1,695 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $12,062 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 27.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases and surge in the demand for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) cell therapy propel the global cell therapy processing market. However, poor demand from underdeveloped countries hinders the market growth. On the other hand, emerging markets are expected offer lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Invitrx Inc.

Cell Therapies Pty Ltd

Lonza Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc (FloDesign Sonics)

NantWorks, LLC

Neurogeneration, Inc.

Novartis AG

Plasticell Ltd.

Regeneus Ltd

StemGenex, Inc.

North America to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cell therapy processing market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, higher buying power, and surge adoption of advanced medical therapies. In addition, rise in prevalence of osteoporosis coupled with surge in geriatric population fuels the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 29.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to presence of huge patient base, increase in research and development expenditure, and surge in usage of cell therapy processing products.

