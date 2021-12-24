Matt Aston Talks About the Importance of Subsurface Damage Prevention

Matt Aston, CEO of Ground Penetrating Radar System (GPRS), was interviewed by Adam Torres on Mission Matters Innovation Podcast.

/EIN News/ -- Beverly Hills , Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this interview, Matt Aston talks with Mission Matters about his career in the construction industry and discusses the importance of subsurface damage prevention.

Listen to the complete interview of Matt Aston with Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Innovation Podcast.

What mission matters to you?

Aston says he’s driven to create opportunities for the people who choose to work at GPRS. They are dedicated to risk management in construction, with a specific focus on subsurface damage prevention. He’s committed to protecting the GPRS customer base from potential dangers underground, using innovative techniques and steep expertise.

The Ground Penetrating Radar System (GPRS) team helps its clients mitigate the risks of construction—a critical goal requiring great skill and dedication. The firm’s employees, Aston notes, deliver extraordinarily consistent results. “You cannot have an exceptional business if you don’t have exceptional people,” he says.

What’s the biggest challenge GPRS has faced since it started?

GPRS, headquartered in northwest Ohio, had to overcome an awareness issue to build itself into the brand it is today. Rather than just relying on a stack of business cards and a sense of hope, he says, he rolled up his shirtsleeves and personally met with construction teams to talk about the importance of his team’s services. Over time, word spread, and the company gained traction, consulting on an ever-expanding list of construction projects. GPRS scans, maps, models, inspects and detects potential issues in subsurface environments to ensure the success and safety of every project they’re brought in on to review.

What is your vision for GPRS?

“You have to work on the business and not in the business,” Aston says, noting that he’s determined to offer cost-efficient and helpful services to his customers across a wide range of industries.

The firm is currently working on building full-fledged database focusing on underground risks to help people prevent a variety of issues that can arise when proper diagnostics aren’t conducted and underlying issues aren’t addressed.

He says he plans to introduce leak detection services and continue expanding the business in 2022. Hoping to double GPRS in size in the coming years, he continues to spread awareness and offer effective innovations for present and future clients.

Who are your potential clients?

GPRS is always ready to help “anyone performing excavations or cutting and drilling through concrete,” Aston says. “Our potential clients are withing in the construction industry and mainly work on universities, hospitals, military bases, manufacturing, power plants, utility installations, infrastructure upgrades and much more.”

To learn more, visit GPRS online.

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media KISS PR Brand Story PressWire

Brand Publicity Partners KissPR.com

For more details, visit Kisspr.com. KISS PR Digital PR & Marketing powers the Mission Matters Business podcast with brand storytelling. T: 972.437.8942







Attachment