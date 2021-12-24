Orthopedic Implants Market Opportunity Analysis, Trends, and Business Strategies | Forecast- 2030

The global orthopedic implants market was valued at $45.05 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $68.80 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.7%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Orthopedic Implants Market, by Product, Type, and Biomaterial: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global orthopedic implants market was valued at $45.05 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $68.80 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. Factors that drive the growth of the global orthopedic implants market are rise in prevalence of orthopedic injuries or diseases and rapid rise in geriatric population. In addition, technological innovations, such as robot-assisted surgical tools, acceptance for implantable medical devices, and widespread application of orthopedic implants to treat musculoskeletal, orthopedic diseases, & injuries further supplement the market growth.

Key Findings Of The Study:

• Based on product, the reconstructive joint replacements held the largest share in the global market in 2020.

• Based on type, the knee segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• By biomaterial, the metallic biomaterial dominated the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global orthopedic implants market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This was attributed to rise in use of technologically advanced implants, higher awareness among the patients, high healthcare expenditure, availability of trained medical professionals, rise in number of product approvals, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system as well as large number of hospitals and clinics.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

