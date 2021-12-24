Sourceless Blockchain has announced its official partnership with F.C. Farul Constanta - Together we are stronger!
Sourceless Blockchain and F.C. Farul Constanta partnershipSourceless Blockchain and F.C. Farul Constanta partnership 2021
We want to innovate, to constantly progress, and create partnerships with the best of the best!CONSTANTA, CONSTANTA, ROMâNIA, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Successful projects are always the result of revolutionary ideas and concepts that are clear, safe and above all, bold. And with visionary partners like us, the road to success is always easier!
SourceLess Blockchain, which is represented by Bogdan Voinea (Co-Founder SourceLess Blockchain) and Farul Constanța, through Tiberiu Cristian Curt (Vice President Farul Constanta), are announcing that a partnership agreement has been achieved between the two legal entities.
A partnership through which we are building a better, safer future together with the most important brand of Dobrogea, Farul Constanța, a club which is the main supplier of Romania's national teams and also the club from which Gheorghe Hagi, the most valuable Romanian footballer in history and the only Romanian included by FIFA among the 100 best players of all time, was formed.
By winning 30 national junior titles (an all-time record in Romania), Farul Constanța is a model of development for all football players in the country, from juniors to senior national teams, with the strongest Academy in the country and one of the best in Eastern Europe.
SourceLess Blockchain is at the forefront of blockchain technology. It is a decentralized platform that gives you a way to send, access and upload files directly to the blockchain. SourceLess is on a mission to integrate blockchain technologies, making them simple to use, scalable, secure and compatible with today's business needs.
More information about the partnership between SourceLess Blockchain and Farul Constanța will be announced via social media channels and media.
Standing stronger together!
This is the official announcement of the 2 legal entities: Sourceless Blockchain and F.C. Farul Constanta
Sourceless Blockchain
represented by Bogdan Voinea (Co-Founder)
www.sourceless.io
F.C. Farul Constanta
represented by Tiberiu Cristian Curt (Vice President)
www.farulconstanta.com
Iulian Bondari
Crypto Navigator
marketing@cryptonavigator.net