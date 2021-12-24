Submit Release
News Search

There were 425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,537 in the last 365 days.

Sourceless Blockchain has announced its official partnership with F.C. Farul Constanta - Together we are stronger!

Sourceless Blockchain and F.C. Farul Constanta partnership 2021

Sourceless Blockchain and F.C. Farul Constanta partnershipSourceless Blockchain and F.C. Farul Constanta partnership 2021

Sourceless Blockchain and F.C. Farul Constanta partnership 2021 logos

Sourceless Blockchain and F.C. Farul Constanta partnership 2021 logos

We want to innovate, to constantly progress, and create partnerships with the best of the best!

CONSTANTA, CONSTANTA, ROMâNIA, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Successful projects are always the result of revolutionary ideas and concepts that are clear, safe and above all, bold. And with visionary partners like us, the road to success is always easier!

SourceLess Blockchain, which is represented by Bogdan Voinea (Co-Founder SourceLess Blockchain) and Farul Constanța, through Tiberiu Cristian Curt (Vice President Farul Constanta), are announcing that a partnership agreement has been achieved between the two legal entities.

A partnership through which we are building a better, safer future together with the most important brand of Dobrogea, Farul Constanța, a club which is the main supplier of Romania's national teams and also the club from which Gheorghe Hagi, the most valuable Romanian footballer in history and the only Romanian included by FIFA among the 100 best players of all time, was formed.

By winning 30 national junior titles (an all-time record in Romania), Farul Constanța is a model of development for all football players in the country, from juniors to senior national teams, with the strongest Academy in the country and one of the best in Eastern Europe.

SourceLess Blockchain is at the forefront of blockchain technology. It is a decentralized platform that gives you a way to send, access and upload files directly to the blockchain. SourceLess is on a mission to integrate blockchain technologies, making them simple to use, scalable, secure and compatible with today's business needs.

More information about the partnership between SourceLess Blockchain and Farul Constanța will be announced via social media channels and media.
Standing stronger together!

This is the official announcement of the 2 legal entities: Sourceless Blockchain and F.C. Farul Constanta

Sourceless Blockchain
represented by Bogdan Voinea (Co-Founder)
www.sourceless.io

F.C. Farul Constanta
represented by Tiberiu Cristian Curt (Vice President)
www.farulconstanta.com

Iulian Bondari
Crypto Navigator
marketing@cryptonavigator.net

You just read:

Sourceless Blockchain has announced its official partnership with F.C. Farul Constanta - Together we are stronger!

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.