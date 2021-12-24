Morocco Records 475 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, December 24 - Morocco recorded 475 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Thursday, adding that 173 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,520,254 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 22,876,146 the ministry pointed out in its daily bulletin, adding that 2,601,726 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus stands at 954,199 while recoveries rise to 937,133, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.2%.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (258), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (125), Marrakech-Safi (48), Souss-Massa (13), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (10), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (8), Fez-Meknes (8), the Oriental (3) and Draa-Tafilalet (2).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they stood at 14,823 (fatality rate of 1.6%), with six new deaths reported in the past 24 hours in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (3), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (2) and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1).

The number of active cases has reached 2,243 including 92 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 23 December 2021