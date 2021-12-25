Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) Expansion Team GRAND OPENING in Northern California (NorCal)
As the fastest-growing brokerage in CA it will be 1000 agent strong brokerage very soon! Every agent in YHSGR is an iBuyer, Converting buyers into cash buyers, cutting out all competition for them”SANTA CLARA, CA, US, December 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) Launched its Expansion Team in Northern California (NorCal) Last 12/18/2021
— Sharad Gupta, Founding Member of YHSGR
with over $5B funds backing up, Rounding out the year 2021 was a celebratory holiday luncheon at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in Northern California. Hosted and Sponsored by Sharad Gupta, Founding member of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty at a client’s beautiful mansion in Hollister, It is Grand Opening as Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, continues to expand into more markets.
A featured guest speaker was Eliot Tomaszewski, Co-Founder, and COO at Zoodealio, a cash offer platform offering home selling solutions exclusively for VIP clients, at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty not only helps families buy and sell homes, but the company also provides a way for all agents to give back to their communities through donations from every home sold. The heart of the company is the 2nd Mile and this is what makes Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty outshine and outperform other brokerages. Clients benefit from working with the agents and agents benefit from a proprietary system that enables a seamless way to connect buyers with sellers.
The foundation of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s core values is Service, most notably the 2nd Mile Service. The agents at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty always put the client's needs first and they do this by adhering to the Five Core Values, of which the 2nd Mile Service is the first one. The agents embody the spirit of empowering and inspiring others to achieve more, they are driven, they value relationships, and they embrace continual growth. “Showing homes and writing offers is what clients expect. Behind the scenes, our agents work diligently for their clients to get the home they love,” says Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Notably, the all-inclusive culture of the company is unlike any other brokerage. Agents who want a work family that provides the tools, training, and mentorship can find all that and more at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. The real estate industry is not for the timid and most agents can’t withstand the cyclical nature of the industry. Not knowing when another client will come along and the endless spending of hard-earned income for marketing and prospecting oftentimes is too high a price to pay for most agents.
Agents are attracted to the done-for-you and collaborative atmosphere at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. Many of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s top agents left big-box brokerages and opted for the consistency of clients that is provided to all agents by the company. “The agents that join have many ‘ah-ha’ moments and I can see their paradigm shift,” says Kusuma.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is accepting applications to join their growing company, which has been consistently ranked among INC 5000 fastest-growing private companies in California and America. It’s not surprising, considering the company has sold over $1 Billion in real estate transactions during this pandemic. Make a change in your life so you can change the lives of others.
