Reclaimed Lumber Market Report: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Rate and Forecast 2021-2026

Reclaimed Lumber Market

The global market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020 and expects the global reclaimed lumber market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Reclaimed Lumber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global reclaimed lumber market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global reclaimed lumber market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Reclaimed lumber refers to processed wood recovered from its original purposes to be used for new applications. It is generally retrieved from wood packaging and old buildings by the careful deconstruction of wooden elements from the structures while preserving the integrity and shape of boards and beams. Reclaimed lumber is extensively used for home building purposes, including flooring, siding, paneling, cabinetry, furniture, and other architectural products. This wood reduces landfill wastes, minimizes the dependency on natural timber, and reduces carbon footprints in construction projects.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, along with the growing number of reconstruction and renovation services for old houses and buildings, is primarily driving the global market for reclaimed lumber. Furthermore, the rising environmental consciousness has led to the increasing need for reusing and recycling natural timber. Additionally, the emergence of green construction practices has propelled the adoption of several eco-friendly materials, including reclaimed lumber. Additionally, the growing adoption of reconstructed wood products to produce antique furniture is also bolstering the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Altruwood Inc.

• Atlantic Reclaimed Lumber LLC

• Beam and Board LLC

• Carpentier Hardwood Solutions

• Elemental Republic

• Elmwood Reclaimed Timber (Worldwide Steel)

• Imondi Flooring

• Jarmak Corporation

• Longleaf lumber Inc.

• Montana Reclaimed Lumber Co.

• Olde Wood Ltd.

• TerraMai

• Trestlewood

• True American Grain Reclaimed Wood

• Vintage Timberworks Inc

Breakup by Application:

• Flooring

• Paneling and Siding

• Beams

• Furniture

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

