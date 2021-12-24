Automotive Wi-Fi Router Market to See Huge Growth & Profitable Business | KuWFi Technology, Cisco Systems, NETGEAR Inc.

Automotive Wi-Fi router market opportunity analysis & industry forecast from 2021 - 2030. The global market segmented by vehicle type, channel, and region.

The automotive industry has shifted its focus toward well-connected systems and vehicles. Enhancing the driver and passenger experience without compromising on safety should be the prime factor to be considered by the manufacturers and service providers. Connectivity is more than just a need, it’s now an integral part of life. From businessmen to frequent travelers, all require connectivity on the go. With uncertainty of cellular signal, it becomes quintessential to incorporate a device or a service, which aids and delivers continuous signal in order to stay connected in the modern social world. A portable Wi-Fi router for hotspot access can be used to ensure connection between automotive devices. Automotive manufacturers are thus embracing advanced connectivity solutions, adopting cellular and Wi-Fi technology to deliver resourceful services and enhance customer experience. The increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) into the automotive industry is enabling fleet and automobile telematics to offer better and efficient solutions to customers. The boom in smartphone industry and aggrandized use of cloud technology, navigation, and other services significantly boost the growth of the global automotive Wi-Fi router market.

The key players analyzed in the report include Sierra Wireless, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., KuWFi Technology Co., Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company TP-Link, ZTE Corporation, NETGEAR Inc., Linksys and Teldat Group

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The COVID-19 impact on the automotive Wi-Fi router market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the second quarter of 2021. The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and made social distancing mandatory to contain the spread of the virus. Consequently, several organizations started the work from home program as a safety measure. This led to the sudden fall in demand for automobiles across the world. Moreover, nationwide lockdowns disrupted the supply chains as several automotive Wi-Fi router component manufacturers had to partially or fully shut down their operations. The adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding the development of innovative Wi-Fi router devices and services.

Top Impacting Factors

Lack of cellular internet connectivity, trend of connected car devices, and rise in adoption of smart devices in automobile are driving the growth of the automotive Wi-Fi router market.

The presence of relatively cheap alternatives such as the utilization of cell phone to create a hotspot, and cybersecurity threat is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Advent of new cellular technology such as 4G and 5G, and rising disposable income can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

The automotive Wi-Fi router market trends are as follows:

Lack of cellular internet connectivity

With rapid technological advancements, companies have enabled advanced features. These unique features include connectivity with external devices such as mobile and internet for live audio and video media streaming, navigation, and information sharing. However, there are still some issues regarding connectivity between internet and in-car infotainment systems. Due to lack of proper internet connectivity of cellular network end users cannot access or use live media streaming feature or emails. Poor connectivity in cellular network is observed in some areas where continuous atmosphere changes due to heavy rain, thick snowfall, and atmospheric smog directly leads to interruption in the constant network. Thus, demand for automotive Wi-Fi router from vehicle manufacture will increase to provide uninterrupted service.

Cybersecurity threat

Despite major developments in cars technology, cybersecurity remains a major challenge to be tackled. Cars with portable Wi-Fi routers comprise hardware, software, mobile apps, and bluetooth, and each of them is vulnerable to cyberattacks. There are various instances where cybersecurity has created a nuisance. For example, Chrysler’s Jeep case where two researchers were able to hack into a Jeep, which led to upgrading of software in 1.4 million vehicles. Similarly, Tesla S scenario and Nissan Leaf are also examples of the threat of cyberattacks that connected cars face. Thus cybersecurity of Wi-Fi enabled vehicle will expect to hamper the automotive Wi-Fi router market

Trend of connected car devices

The government approach toward safety and security of vehicles is changing globally and is imposing various regulations, which are establishing mandates for the auto makers to develop automobiles with pre-installed safety features, which fuels the trend of connected car devices which requires wireless connectivity. In addition, use of advanced features in vehicles, and telecommunication infrastructure fuels the ongoing trend, which is expected to create ample number of opportunities for the key players operating in the global automotive Wi-Fi router market. Moreover, the penetration of connected cars in Europe is around 17% in 2018 and is expected to hit around 40% by 2022. The wide adoption of advanced vehicles is expected to open huge opportunity for automotive Wi-Fi router globally.

