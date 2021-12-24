Japan Oncology Drugs Market to Observe Strong Development by 2028 | Growing at a CAGR of 5.2%

Surge in prevalence of cancer is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the Japan oncology drugs market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Japan Oncology Drugs Market by Drug Class Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Hormonal Therapy), and Indication (Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Skin Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Kidney Cancer, and Other Cancers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The Japan oncology drugs market size was accounted for $9,405 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $14,109 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

ABBVIE INC.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene Corporation

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Key Findings of the Japan Oncology Drugs Market :

Targeted therapy occupied approximately half share of the Japan oncology drugs market in 2018.

The immunotherapy segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The gastrointestinal cancer segment accounted for two-fifth share of the market in 2018.

Lung cancer is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

