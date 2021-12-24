Celevideos Brings Reggaeton Stars and Fans Together

Personalized videos from reggaeton’s top artists and influencers are the best kinds of gifts for the reggaeton fans in your life.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reggaeton stars are just a video away, thanks to Celevideos. On this platform, anyone can have customized videos created from a plethora of reggaeton stars, to give to others or just for themselves, for between $30 - $5,000 each.

For those who are passionate about reggaeton and Puerto Rico’s urban music scene, Celevideos offers the largest catalog of available singers, musicians, and producers available. Some of the top names available include Ozuna, Almighty, La Duraca, Chesca, Joyce Santana, El Micha, Brray, Rafa Pabón, Wisin, Ñejo, Tempo, Yaviah, Yaga (from the duo Yaga and Mackie), Guelo Star, Cosculluela, Jowell and Randy, and Trébol Clan. Additionally, the site also has a number of some of the original, founding reggaeton musicians, such as Mr. Speedy, Wiso G, Vico C, Falo, and DJ Nelson. As a result, it has become the top video sharing platform for the reggaeton community, and no other site offers the same level of diversity and number of artists available.

Some of the most beloved original reggaeton artists can be found on the site. According to Mara Ávila, account director for Celevideos: “Wiso G’s videos are some of the most popular. He sings to the fans in the videos he sells, and that’s always incredible for his fans.”

“As a gift, you cannot give something more meaningful or more fun than a personal message from an artist someone loves, and Celevideos is amazing for offering the largest collection of reggaeton artists available. Whether as a gift to a child who dreams of a musical career, a friend who adores a specific reggaeton producer, or for an adult who grew up obsessed with reggaeton culture, giving a direct message from an artist is a really unique and extraordinary thing,” stated Gabriela Rosario, Marketing Director.

Celevideos’ range of producers is equally remarkable, including such names as Luny Tunes, Los Legendarios, and Hyde El Químico. Additionally, the platform includes independent artists, such as Keytel, Jamsha, La Exce, Hozwal, and PJ Sin Suela, who are some of the top musicians from the urban scenes in Peru, Mexico, and Guatemala.

The options for videos include greetings, opinions, and comments from not only artists and producers, but also influencers and celebrated commentators such as Angelique Burbu, Micky Backstage, Robert Fantatuca, and Mario VI.

Celevideos offers the chance to bring artists and fans together in the most beautiful way, and it is a way to give a really meaningful gift to those in your life who love reggaeton.



Celevideos was founded by Paco López and Cristian González as a way to connect fans with their favorite entertainers and celebrities featuring Puerto Rican and Latin American talent. Offering fans the ability to connect with their favorite musicians, actors, TV personalities, models, influencers, and YouTubers, the platform has grown substantially since it began. The platform was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic as a way to drive income and opportunities for artists and entertainers who suffered setbacks due to canceled events and shows. Since that time, it has gained great recognition as the top video-sharing site for Puerto Rican and Latin American talent. To learn more, visit https://celevideos.com/.