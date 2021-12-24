Connecting the real and the virtual world. C2E (Connect-to-Earn) Blockchain Platform ‘1eco World’

The launch of 1eco World, an Interverse, a blockchain technology-based C2E platform for an extraordinary virtual world experience

/EIN News/ -- St. Vincent & Grenadines, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the first quarter of 2022, 1eco Limited will officially launch '1eco World'. 1eco World utilizes a Connect-to-Earn (C2E) concept that builds a bridge between the real and virtual worlds, allowing users to earn money through various economic activities. The 1eco World C2E structure is expected to become a new paradigm of decentralized blockchain platforms that goes above and beyond Play-to-Earn (P2E).

1eco World is a blockchain technology-based C2E platform that rewards its users as much as it contributes to solving both big and small real-world societal problems in fields such as environmental issues, local market, healthcare, and commerce.

"1eco World's virtual world, the Interverse, is somewhat different from other metaverses. Rather than focusing on 3D avatars and buildings for our platform, we wanted to create a virtual world that anyone, regardless of age, could easily participate in and experience in the modern-day mobile era," said Bruno, the chief strategic officer of 1eco Limited.

Users can receive Residency and Citizenship in 1eco World and engage in various ecosystem activities within the Interverse. These activities will directly impact the real-world problems that 1eco is trying to solve, and 1eco will manage the rewards system for its contributors transparently and fairly.

In the Interverse, users can contribute to the ecosystem and form new communities with other participating users, and by acquiring virtual jobs, users can receive even more rewards through various contribution activities. In addition, 1eco World's Interverse will feature flexible participation between users and real-world businesses, allowing them to freely build economic activities and business models with each other.

1eco World operates based on two virtual currencies: 1eco Limited issues [1ECO], a governance coin, and [1PECO], a utility coin within the ecosystem.

Ryan, chief executive officer of 1eco Limited, said, "We want to provide new economic opportunities to participants in the 1eco World ecosystem. Based on a transparent decentralized platform, the rewards of 1eco World will become real assets for our users, and the greater the participation of 1eco World participants, the more they will be able to contribute to solving real-world issues. 1eco World will expand globally starting with a launch in six different countries, and will pioneer a new Connect-To-Earn (C2E) market that goes beyond Play-To-Earn (P2E)."

Website: http://www.1eco.io/

Name: Haplay Organization: 1eco World Phone: +82-10-4647-0508