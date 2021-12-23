Tickets for the concert “Feeling of Spring” by the Macao Chinese Orchestra on sale from Friday（24 December）

MACAU, December 23 - The Macao Chinese Orchestra, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, will present the concert “Feeling of Spring”on 16 January 2022 （Sunday）, at 8pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Under the baton of renowned conductor Bian Zushan, the Orchestra will feature national first-class pipa performer Wu Yuxia to present celebrated musical pieces. Tickets will be available from 10am this Friday （24 December） through the Macau Ticketing Network.

With Chinese music as the medium, the concert will seek to convey the different sensations of spring, expressing the romantic spirit of music and the vigorous vitality of folk music. The programme of the concert features the famous Chinese orchestral piece“Spring Festival Overture”, which showcases dynamic rhythms through the folklore music genre“Yangge”, evoking the festivity and joy of the most important festival of the Chinese nation. Wu Yuxia, a celebrated contemporary pipa performer, will perform the Concerto for Pipa“Clouds and Flowers Fantasia”, revealing the classical charm and grace of the Tang dynasty. In addition, Wei Zidong, the Macao Chinese Orchestra’s dizi performer, will present the Concerto for Dizi“Spring Breeze”featuring elegant timbre and beautiful rhythms, allowing the audience to feel the charm of Chinese music in spring.

The duration of the concert“Feeling of Spring” is approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, including one intermission. Tickets for the concert are on sale at the prices of MOP200, MOP160, MOP140 and MOP120, with various discounts available. 24-hour ticketing hotlines: 2855 5555. Ticketing website: www.macauticket.com. Owing to linqin performer Cui Junmiao’s impossibility to travel to Macao as scheduled due to the pandemic, the programme will be adjusted. The Cultural Affairs Bureau will strictly follow the relevant guidelines of the Health Bureau and implement appropriate measures for cultural activities. All participants must wear face masks, undergo temperature checks, present a valid“Macao Health Code”of the day.

For more information about the programmes of the Macao Chinese Orchestra Concert Season, please contact the Orchestra through tel. no. 8988 4102 during office hours or visit www.icm.gov.mo/ochm.