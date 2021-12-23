Schools plan for remote learning in January

CANADA, December 23 - Out of an abundance of caution and to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, schools across PEI will remain closed to students until at least Monday, January 10.

“The health and well-being of our school community continues to remain at the forefront of all our decisions. This move to remote learning will allow students to continue to learn, and respect the additional public health measures our CPHO currently has in place to protect Islanders. We hope that today’s decision will provide clarity and certainty to parents, guardians, students and staff as they prepare for the new year.” - Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson

Schools will start reaching out to students on Tuesday, January 4 to ensure they have access to the necessary technology. Learning materials and tasks will be available on school websites and Google Classrooms and Sites. Remote learning will begin on Wednesday, January 5.

Schools will be reaching out to parents directly on the remote learning procedures. Employers are encouraged to be flexible with parents who are arranging for childcare.

Respite care will be put in place throughout the week for students with special needs who are currently supported by a school Educational Assistant (EA) or Youth Service Worker (YSW). Parents or guardians who are interested in receiving this support can email respite@edu.pe.ca if their student is in the English school system, and CSLF@edu.pe.ca if they are in the French school system.

Government will continue to monitor the pandemic and the department, as well as the educational authorities, will consult public health before schools reopen in January.

With the increased precautions over the holiday season and the delayed return to school, families may be feeling stressed or anxious. Health PEI continues to work in partnership with community organizations to provide resources and supports for those dealing with increased anxiety due to COVID-19. The Strongest Families program is for children, youth and parents seeking help for mental health and other issues impacting health and well-being, Bridge the gapp provides online supports for families and youth, and both the The Island Helpline 1-800-218-2885 (toll-free) and the Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) are staffed with professionals and available 24 hours, seven days a week. The Mobile Mental Health Access Line 1833-553-6983 is also available 24/7 to adults and children who require mental health and addictions support. Two excellent resources exist for parents in guiding their children through these difficult times.

Supporting your Child or Youth through COVID-19: A Parent and Caregiver’s Guide

COVID-19 for Kids - How Can I Help: A Children's Workbook

These resources are available to Islanders, for information, visit: Mental Health and Addictions Services.

