Maine DHHS Closes Bangor Office Due to Heating Malfunction

December 23, 2021 Human Services

Building expected to reopen on Monday

AUGUSTA— The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) closed its office in Bangor today in response to a heating system malfunction. The office at 19 Maine Avenue was closed to the public and employees at 11 a.m. today and is expected to reopen on Monday, December 27 following repairs to ensure continued access to critical benefits and services.

All state offices are closed Friday, December 24, for the state holiday.

Individuals interested in applying for benefits may visit MyMaineConnection or contact the DHHS Office for Family Independence Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1-855-797-4357.

