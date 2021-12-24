Radiotherapy Market growing at a CAGR of 6.2% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios – 2026

Radiotherapy Market

The external beam radiotherapy segment was the major market segment in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Radiotherapy Market by Type (External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy/Brachytherapy, and Systemic Radiation Therapy), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Radiotherapy devices are used to treat cancer patients by exposing the cancerous tissues to X-rays, gamma rays, and charged particles. The market is driven by growth in number of cancer patients, increase in geriatric population, rise in adoption of radiotherapy devices and procedures, owing to surge in number of awareness campaigns about the benefits of radiotherapy, and technological advancements in radiotherapy devices.

The external beam radiation therapy segment is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period, due to rise in the demand for radiotherapy procedures and the increased incidence of different types of cancers. In addition, brachytherapy segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 9.9% from 2017 to 2023.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Radiotherapy Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2018.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

The major companies profiled in the report include Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), Nordion, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Isoray Medical, Inc., Raysearch Laboratories AB, Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The external beam radiation therapy segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total market in 2016.

✦The hospitals segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market in 2016.

✦Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2026.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Radiotherapy Market growth.

North America accounted for majority of the share (nearly two-fifths) in the market in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to increased adoption of radiotherapy devices, enhanced technological advancements, and development of novel products by the key players. In addition, rise in the elderly population, favorable reimbursement rates, prevalence of different types of cancers, and advanced healthcare infrastructure fuel the market growth.

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

