Governor Dunleavy Announces Three Judicial Appointments

Governor Mike Dunleavy announced three appointees today to the Alaska Superior Court. The judges were selected from a list of individuals nominated by the Alaska Judicial Council.

 

Juneau Superior Court:

Marianna Carpeneti has been an Alaskan for 36 ½ years and has practiced law for 9 ½ years. She graduated from the University of Washington School of Law in 2012 and is currently in private practice in Homer.

 Anchorage Superior Court:

Jack R. McKenna has been an Alaskan resident for 12 ½ years and has practiced law for 14 years. He graduated from the University of California, Davis, School of Law in 2007 and is currently the Criminal Division Director at the Department of Law in Anchorage.

 Utqiagvik Superior Court:

Magistrate Judge David Roghair has lived in Alaska for 26 years and has practiced law for 15 years. He graduated from Lewis & Clark Law School in 2006 and is currently a magistrate judge in Utqiagvik.

 

