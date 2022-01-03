Premier Change Management Agent Shara Hutchinson Goes 'Barefoot in the Boardroom' for a Pivoting Workforce

Shara Hutchinson, author of Barefoot in the Boardroom Barefoot in the Boardroom by Shara Hutchinson XposeYour

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XPOSEYOUR SOLUTIONS, founded by Shara Hutchinson, a minority female business owner, international best-selling author, and TEDx speaker, provides change management strategies for organizations and leaders navigating the changing landscape of today's labor market. As an industry leader for this emerging age Hutchinson is setting the stage for a shifting marketplace.

The U.S. witnessed unprecedented changes in the labor market, mainly brought on by the onslaught of COVID-19. According to the US Department of Labor, the country saw a record 4.4 million Americans leave their jobs during the fall of 2021, prompting what economists have called The Great Resignation. Despite the wavering economy and employment concerns, Shara Hutchinson is ahead of the curve with her proven plan to move companies into the stratosphere.

"The only constant in life is change," mused the Greek philosopher Heraclitus, a sentiment that encapsulates the pandemonium industry leaders are facing today with the great resignation. Change management is where the essence of transformation converges with strategies, motivation, teamwork, systems, and structures to equip leaders for the ever-changing, ever-evolving labor force and Shara stands head and shoulders above the rest. In a 2019 poll, only 39% of business executives believed their organizations could survive a complete digital transformation. However, the COVID-19 pandemic upended that way of thinking, and now companies were forced to shift into a new era.

The Barefoot Method™ and the Exposeyour™" Leadership Capacity Model are at the center of change management training provided by Xposeyour. These frameworks are part of a conglomerate of talent optimization tools that aid organizations and leaders in executing and actualizing high-reaching goals through the utilization of time-tested frameworks that garner success.

Shara Hutchinson is a certified Change Management Practitioner and Talent Optimization Consultant and co-author of 1 Habit of the World's Great Leaders: Life-Changing Habits to Unlock Your True Leadership Potential. Hutchinson's passion is to provide insightful resources and up-to-date techniques to optimize successful results within any organization.

With nearly 20 years of institutional change experience, Hutchinson brings a wealth of knowledge as a change agent through the Barefoot Method™ and the Exposeyour™" Leadership Capacity Model. This data-driven system is the incorporation of years of knowledge and experience that Hutchinson provides to clients.

In the fall of 2022, Hutchinson will release her latest book, "Barefoot in the Boardroom," which is available for pre-sale through Amazon and other distributors where books are sold. Hutchinson expounds on the operational strategies and technologies that provide effective change management methodologies to organizations and leaders rebounding from the Great Resignation.

For more information contact Shara Hutchinson at info@sharahutchinson.com or www.xposeyoursolutions.com or sharahutchinson.com