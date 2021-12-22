Just two cases on the January calendar

The Supreme Court announced today that it would hear only two arguments next month. That continues a string of light calendars. The September, October, November, and December calendars had three, five, five, and three cases, respectively.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.