The Everest Foundation Partners With Generosity 5k

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Generosity 5k is collaborating with The Everest Foundation to raise funds for those affected by natural disasters. This is through a special registration fee for racing and a donation from each runner's entry fee.

The Generosity 5k is an annual event in New York City. It is a five-kilometer race that starts and finishes at Union Square Park, running along Broadway up to 155th Street before turning around and heading back down Broadway to finish at Union Square Park.

The Everest Foundation is a Los Angeles based non-governmental organization that helps fund medical research and provide better healthcare to communities in need. They focus on health, education, and environmental causes.

The Everest Foundation was created after Dr. Edwin A.D. Everest’s passing in 2008. He wanted to use his money to help others. He believed that there was a problem in the education of medical students and graduates and aimed to improve their education and experience.

The foundation strives to keep Dr. Edwin Everest’s goal of bettering the medical community alive. Dr. Michael Everest is the chairman of the foundation, and his commitment to the cause is as strong as ever.

The Everest Foundation takes pride in its history of helping others. They have donated to health, education, and environmental causes worldwide. Some of their donations include $55,000 to Project Angel Food to support its Telephone Angel initiative, $25,000 to another organization called Caring for Caregivers, and $10,000 to the Helping India Breathe program.

Generosity is a popular website that helps other charities to raise funds. They do this by creating a community of charitable people who give money to exciting causes. The website works on a project-by-project basis, so there is no overhead cost for the charity to use the website.

The Everest Foundation supports health, education, and environmental charities worldwide. A part of what they do is help medical graduates find a residency to gain much-needed experience in the medical world. They also help set up residencies in areas suffering from a shortage of medical staff. This helps provide better healthcare for the suffering community.

To learn more about The Everest Foundation, visit their website at The Everest Foundation. And to learn more about Generosity and how to support your favorite charity, visit generosity.com.

