Gov. Ricketts Appoints Kirk Penner to State Board of Education

Media Contacts:  

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Kirk Penner to State Board of Education 

 

Kirk Penner

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the appointment of Kirk Penner of Aurora to the Nebraska State Board of Education - District 5.  Penner has 16 years of prior experience on the Aurora Public Schools Board of Education.  He holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

 

Penner is President of Penner Patient Care, which distributes bathing systems to long-term care facilities.  He’s also President of Penner Manufacturing, which makes and assembles bathing systems in its Aurora facility for use in both the healthcare industry and residential settings. 

 

Penner is active in his community as President of the Aurora Development Corporation (ADC).  ADC recruits businesses to Aurora and encourages investment in Hamilton County.

 

Penner is being appointed to the State Board of Education, District 5, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Patricia Timm.   He will serve the remainder of the unexpired term for District 5, which runs through January 4, 2023.  The next election for District 5 will take place in November 2022.  A map of District 5 is available by clicking here.

