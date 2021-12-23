Dana Biggs Launches Dana’s Colorado Homes, Drawing on Experience as a Teacher to Provide Excellent Real Estate Service

COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurs are always launching new ventures and business opportunities. Dana Biggs is no different, but instead of spending his time scaling up yet another brokerage or networking company, Dana recognized an opportunity to enter the wild world of real estate by going back to basics. Dana's Colorado Homes is a residential real estate firm aimed at Colorado Buyers: growing families, retirees, military personnel, and anyone who wants to have their dream home. This goes beyond merely flipping houses or showing homes as Biggs works with clients from start to finish making sure that their needs are always tended to. Dana Biggs's experience as a teacher gives him the insight and understanding to work one-on-one with clients ensuring they are well-informed, have attainable options, and that their real estate dreams are on track to becoming a reality.

For the past several years, Dana Biggs has been in the field of teaching. Now, he's turned his attention to real estate and launched a company dedicated to helping people find their dream home — with excellent service, of course. "I thought about all the things I liked about my job as a teacher," said Mr. Biggs, "and it turns out that many of those things are also what people want when they buy or sell homes, education and assistance." This includes educating clients on how much money is needed for a down payment, guiding them through the process of figuring out which mortgage is best for them based on their income and credit score. He also helps clients market their homes for sale and makes sure they're fully prepared before they go on the market.

"What Dana brings to the table is a level of client service that's second to none," said Mrs. Amy Little, a former student, and now a close friend of Mr. Biggs. "He's always willing to go the extra mile to make sure his clients are happy." Dana's Colorado Homes, the company Dana founded, is based on the idea that a real estate transaction should be a positive experience for everyone involved. That includes buyers, sellers, and agents alike. Dana plans to grow his business by providing excellent service and training in the art of client satisfaction and buying and selling homes.

"I'm very excited about this new chapter in my life, but I'm also glad that I still get to spend time with people who are important to me," Dana said. "That's really what this is all about." Dana Biggs launched Dana’s Colorado Homes online as he wants to actually teach on his website. He provides helpful articles that teach people everything they ever wanted to know about buying and selling real estate but were afraid to ask. He even has articles about how to maintain your home! Thus, even after someone buys or sells a home with Mr. Biggs' help, he doesn't just disappear from their lives. He wants to be his clients' go-to source for all things real estate.

As much as Dana enjoys helping people find homes for themselves or their families, he is also excited about continuing his education through seminars and mentoring programs, something he couldn't do when he was teaching full time. As Dana puts it, "This has always been my passion."

Dana has worked exclusively with EXP Realty, one of the fastest-growing brokerages in the United States. Dana is passionate about developing and managing client relationships through EXP, a quality that undoubtedly comes in handy as he starts his own venture. Dana is also no stranger to hard work, having spent time in academia in his first career. Dana's hard work, values, and dedication are a sign of great things to come for Dana's Colorado Homes.

Dana continuously widens his horizon in the real estate industry by attending seminars, coaching, and using all sorts of medium to further his expertise. He practices and shares all these not just with his clients but also with other agents. Dana understands the ins and outs of not just buying and selling homes but also making sure his listings get sold quickly by using all available tools to attract buyers immediately. He believes that actually building connections and nurturing relationships with people, is the best way to buy and sell homes; not just chasing leads. With Dana Biggs at your service, you can do more than just get what you need — you will get Dana's Colorado Homes.

If you know anyone looking for real estate services or if you are interested in becoming one of Dana's clients, contact him now through 888-440-2724 extension 2724 or send an e-mail to dana@danascoloradohomes.com today and make your Colorado dream home a reality!

View the interview with Dana that was recently featured in Inspirery.