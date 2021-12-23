Brooklyn Charter School (BCS) Employee Incentive Plan in response to COVID-19
BCS has instituted an incentive plan to retain existing employees as well as to attract new employeesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooklyn Charter School (BCS) is committed to retaining and recruiting strong employees to serve our scholars during these challenging times. In an effort to ensure that we are employing the most highly qualified and talented people, BCS has instituted an incentive plan to retain existing employees as well as to attract new employees at our beloved school.
In addition to a full NYC teacher salary, newly hired teachers & assistant teachers will receive a total incentive stipend and signing bonus of approximately $4000 and $2500 respectively within a 14-month period for the current school year. A retention stipend of $1000 will also be paid to new teachers and assistant teachers who return in the 2022-23 school year.
Committed to greatness, BCS looks forward to the dynamic educators who are interested in serving our community. To apply for a teaching or assistant teaching position at Brooklyn Charter School, please visit our website at www.brooklyncharter.org or send a cover letter and resume to Jobs@brooklyncharter.org.
About The Brooklyn Charter School (BCS):
The Brooklyn Charter School in Bedford-Stuyvesant is the first charter school of the New York City Department of Education. We are a student-focused community of families, highly-qualified professionals and neighborhood leaders who are preparing our children for a future that is bright with possibilities.
Since we opened our doors in 2000 with 78 students, we have opened the minds and expanded the horizons of hundreds of children who go on to achieve success in some of the city’s most highly-rated middle and high schools. In fact, all eight of our graduating 5th graders of 2012 who went to the prestigious Middle School 318 are on the Honor Roll and Dean’s List for excellent Academic Achievement. While our school community has grown to 250 students in grades K through 5, our focus remains the full development – not just academic development – of each and every child.
