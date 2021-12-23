Reframe’s Neuroscience-Based App Helps Combat Alcohol Abuse

Build Healthier Drinking Habits

In an effort to combat the prevalence of alcohol abuse in the United States, based in neuroscience, Reframe’s app helps users form healthier relationships with alcohol. The app uses a comprehensive mix of CBT tools, progress tracking and personalized support to help individuals change their alcohol consumption patterns, helping tens of thousands of individuals to date.

Drinking alcohol has long been part of the American lifestyle and culture. Research from the CDC reveals that over 60 percent of Americans consume alcohol regularly, among adults aged 18 and over, 5.1% engage in heavy drinking (an average of more than 14 alcoholic drinks per week for men or more than 7 drinks per week for women).

While the use of alcohol is generally socially accepted, even encouraged, there is no denying the significant harm that can stem from alcohol consumption. According to Forbes, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans had the largest [alcohol] volume gain in the US in nearly 20 years, triggering a massive spike in alcohol consumption.

As Vedant Pradeep, co-founder of Reframe explains, the pandemic put a spotlight on an already major issue in America: alcohol abuse. This, in turn, has led an increasing number of individuals to reevaluate their relationship with alcohol in an effort to make healthier life choices. With the help of his company’s app, many are better equipped to do just that.

Alcohol-Related Problems In the United States

“Like it or not, alcohol misuse has a negative impact on millions of individuals,” Pradeep says.

“While there are certainly those who consume alcohol mindfully, many struggle with binge drinking and habitual alcohol use. In fact, over 14.5 million individuals in the US alone battle with alcohol use disorders that negatively affect their relationships, jobs, schooling and more.”

The statistics make the dangers of alcohol misuse all too clear. According to the CDC, excessive alcohol use causes over 95,000 deaths each year in the United States. The World Health Organization reports that globally, alcohol contributes to three million deaths each year, in part because it is identified as a causal factor in over 200 diseases, ranging from behavioral disorders to cardiovascular disease and cancer.

“While there are genetic and environmental factors that can influence a person’s relationship with alcohol for better or worse, these tragic outcomes are largely dependent on two key factors: the amount of alcohol consumed and the individual’s drinking patterns” Pradeep explains.

“These two factors tend to be the root of such issues.”

How Reframe Helps Individuals Reduce Alcohol Consumption

“Many people recognize that they struggle with alcohol consumption, but they aren’t sure where to turn for help,” says Pradeep. “Going to a rehab center may be too expensive or time consuming, and seeking help from loved ones or traditional programs can be a source of shame for some. At Reframe, we seek to offer a more modern solution with our neuroscience-based program that is highly effective in helping people better manage their relationship with alcohol.”

The platform does this with a wide range of tools to help users focus on their unique needs. Each user’s experience is guided by a personalized roadmap that helps them improve their habits using evidence-based tools like mindfulness and journaling. The app provides daily lessons and activities for building skills and gaining motivation through the power of neuroplasticity.

These tools are further supplemented with an on-demand toolkit geared toward helping users deal with cravings and challenges in the moment, such as visuospatial games and resilience countdowns.

Progress tracking also enables users to see how changing their relationship with alcohol is improving their life, with the ability to track factors such as money savings and health benefits. Accountability tracking guides users to keep alcohol consumption within a weekly limit or set goals to eliminate alcohol use altogether.

Creating a Supportive Community

While managing this progress through a focused app is certainly convenient, Pradeep and the Reframe team didn’t want users to miss out on the sense of community support that is often so important in addiction recovery and healthy goal setting.

“People often feel alone in their struggles with alcohol misuse or addiction, despite the fact that studies show over 22.3 million Americans have already achieved recovery. Sharing these real-life stories, as well as offering an anonymous community where users can celebrate milestones or ask for help, is crucial for helping individuals who are trying to change and know they are not alone.”

In addition to the anonymous, peer-focused community features, Reframe has also expanded its support options with its Thrive Coaching option. This robust feature gives Reframe users access to a certified recovery coach for both individual and group sessions.

By pairing professional coaching with curated courses that promote other healthy habits, Reframe users are able to get the personalized support they need for reaching their goals, no matter where they live.

Creating a Healthier Future

While the problems associated with alcohol misuse aren’t going to disappear anytime soon, the introduction of tools such as Reframe are helping to change things one person at a time. “People want to invest in themselves,” Pradeep says.

“Few things can be a bigger life investment than improving one’s relationship with alcohol. When you get the support you need to reduce your alcohol consumption, you can take control of your life and get yourself on track to reach other important life goals.”

