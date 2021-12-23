Relevant Information on Interior Design in South Florida Design Park Newsletter

South Florida Design Park Interior Design Showrooms in Hollywood South Florida Design Park Newsletter Join SFDP Newsletter Showrooms in Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is a newsletter? A newsletter is a tool used by businesses to share relevant and typically valuable information with their network of clients, prospects, and subscribers. South Florida Design Park utilizes their newsletter to have direct access to clients, allowing SFDP to engage, promote and provide updates pertaining to business, products, and services. The updates provided are from an interesting, helpful, caring friend rather than a pushy salesperson. Joining the newsletter can create a foundation of trust and deliver clear communication between the clients and the designers which are most important to South Florida Design Park.At South Florida Design Park, they are experts in designing homes, yachts, commercial space, and more. With over 20 showrooms focusing on furniture, lighting, schemes, and other finishes to help complete the feng shui; the knowledgeable staff has the experience to help customize any space. The gallery of 20 showrooms is diverse, prestigious, and full of well-established designers. Their culture and ethics have built relationships with clients and the design trade community.In the newsletter, one can discover the imagination and functional creativity that is expressed in the haven of design at South Florida Design Park. Over 100 exclusive product lines are represented within their 20 showrooms that creating a complete resource for design-related needs. Some of the showrooms include:Belt: Belt is a family-owned chandelier and pendant designer, with a focus on unique metal pieces. Founded in 1985 by Louis Beltran whose work is all hand-made in Colombia where the company has a team of artisans that collaborate with designs and architects to assure the clientele’s dreams and expectations are fulfilled. Their work is worldwide with a focus on the state of Florida.J Nelson: JNelson is a premier furnishings, textiles, and lighting designer with over 60 curated collections such as Jiun Ho, Palmer Hargrave, Natasha Baradaran, and more. Each was handpicked by JNelson. Founder, John Hall Nelson stated, “this highly selected program is geared towards the specialized needs of those who have not engaged nor intended to engage the service of a design professional, but may need advice”. His goal is to give advice on particular items and interests while guiding one's ideas.Scalamandre: Fine design and all things beautiful, Scalamandre has been a destination for designers and connoisseurs alike since 1929. The House of Scalamandre consists of fabric, wallcoverings, passementerie, furniture, lighting, and beyond. Currently, at South Florida Design Park, the collection has “fourteen diverse fabric and wallcovering brands, two fine furniture lines and one luxury lighting company”. In addition to new products, Scalamandre offers restoration services. The line maintains a heavy commitment to the art and craftsmanship behind luxury products.Join the South Florida Design Park Newsletter to become part of the South Florida designer and fashion community, receive relevant and valuable information in regards to the interior design industry. Become inspired by the wide spectrum of product lines, schemes, designer ideas. Read about the latest news that is represented and hear first about the promoted luxury lines that SFDP can receive.

