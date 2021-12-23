Vaginal Mesh Litigation Update: Neuralgia Experts Poised and Ready

Dr. Greg Vigna

Boston Scientific was hit with a lawsuit filed by an Indiana woman who sustained injuries caused by the Advantage Fit sling device used for the treatment of SUI

It is now time for AUGS.. to be educated on the disability caused by mid-urethral slings and the costs of lifetime treatment of neuralgia that conservatively is between $400K-$750K per decade of life.” — Greg Vigna, M.D., J.D., Certified Life Care Planner

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 21, 2021, Boston Scientific was hit with a lawsuit filed by an Indiana woman who sustained injuries caused by the Advantage Fit sling device used for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana Lafayette Division (Case 4:21-cv-00079).

The Plaintiff is represented by Ben C. Martin and Laura Baughman of Martin Baughman, PLLC and Greg Vigna, MD, JD after she rejected an offer of settlement after her case was dismissed without prejudice from the Multidistrict Litigation with a valid tolling agreement. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome.

Dr. Greg Vigna, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and certified life care planner states, “The American Urogynecological Society (AUGS) finally has recognized the catastrophic pain syndromes caused by the arms of mid-urethral slings in the 2020 Joint Position Statement on the Management of Mesh-Related Complications for the FPMRS Specialist. Unfortunately for newly injured women, AUGS has done little to explain clinical presentation and disability that results from pudendal, obturator, and ilioinguinal neuralgia to its members.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “We are now moving forward with experts outside the field of urogynecology to explain the life altering pain of pudendal, obturator, and ilioinguinal neuralgia. There is little doubt that the jury will determine that the risk of neuralgia caused by the arms of mid-urethral slings is unacceptable given that slings are implanted to prevent a nuisance problem of involuntary leaking of urine, a problem that can be managed with non-mesh procedures that do not cause neuralgia.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “It is now time for AUGS and its decision makers to be educated on the disability caused by mid-urethral slings and the costs of lifetime treatment of neuralgia that conservatively is between $400,000-$750,000 per decade of life. A large majority of the clients I represent require ongoing treatments that may include Botox, spinal stimulators, pelvic floor physical therapy, nerve blocks, Ketamine, and nerve decompression surgeries.”

Symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings include:

1) Groin pain

2) Hip pain

3) Inability to wear tight pants

4) Clitoral pain or numbness

5) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6) Tailbone pain

7) Anorectal pain

8) Painful bladder

9) Pain with sitting

To learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT complications including obturator and pudendal neuralgia and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia click here.

