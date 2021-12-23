Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 12.23.21
The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 2:00 pm. to 4:00 pm. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.
Proposed Meeting Agenda
- Roll Call of Task Force Members
- Adoption of Meeting Agenda and Meeting Minutes
- Review of the Draft Guiding Principles
- Update on the Identification of Lead Service Line Replacements Experts
- Review of Infrastructure Bill
- Summary of Revised Lead and Copper Rule
- Review of Task Force Work Plan and Subcommittee Assignments
- Public Input
- Action Items and Future Agenda Items
The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:
On a computer or mobile phone: Access via WebEx>> Event number: 2308 698 9500 Password: public
By phone: 1-650-479-3208 Access code: 2308 698 9500
For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].