Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 12.23.21

The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 2:00 pm. to 4:00 pm. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.

Proposed Meeting Agenda

  1. Roll Call of Task Force Members
  2. Adoption of Meeting Agenda and Meeting Minutes
  3. Review of the Draft Guiding Principles
  4. Update on the Identification of Lead Service Line Replacements Experts
  5. Review of Infrastructure Bill
  6. Summary of Revised Lead and Copper Rule
  7. Review of Task Force Work Plan and Subcommittee Assignments
  8. Public Input
  9. Action Items and Future Agenda Items

The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:

On a computer or mobile phone: Access via WebEx>> Event number: 2308 698 9500 Password: public

By phone: 1-650-479-3208 Access code: 2308 698 9500

For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].

