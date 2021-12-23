Best Moving Company in Florida Moving Company in Boca Raton Moving Service in Boca Raton Best in Broward Movers Best Movers in Boca Raton, Florida

Moving to Boca Raton? It is worth the cost of living, Boca Raton has great housing, schools, beaches, and food.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Before moving to Boca Raton , Florida there are some topics to note. Boca Raton is the southernmost city in Palm Beach County with a location that makes it accessible to visit other places in South Florida within the hour. Known for its wealth, climate, and great beaches, Boca Raton is northern Miami without the crowds. Less expensive to live in than West Palm Beach, Boca Raton is famous for its high-end lifestyle and safe gated communities. Many people who move to Boca are moving there for its Beverly Hills atmosphere with the country clubs, golf resorts, beach resorts, 5-star restaurants, and premier shopping.When scouting for a new home to move into when moving to Boca, be aware of the country clubs. Websites will have houses marked at a really good value when really the price tag is not transparent. Country clubs require an initial one-time payment in cash, in full, prior to closing on the home. The one-time payment is over $50,000, it cannot be financed or rolled into the mortgage. Every year there are recurring annual fees based on membership type and depending on the club, but they cost around $15,000-30,000. Be aware when home shopping that the listing price may be affordable, however, there are all the other fees in addition. The houses in Boca Raton are fabulous though and there are many companies like Best in Broward Movers who can assist with the move from wrapping, packing, loading, transporting, and unloading.In addition to excellent housing are excellent schools. Many families who relocate to Boca Raton come from the northeast where the schools are great so standards are high in Boca. There are a total of 115 schools, 27 public school districts, and 84 private schools, the majority of the schools are rated an 8 out of 10 or higher, 9 out of 10. Families who move to Boca Raton can be assured that the children receive a high-quality education from preschool to college. There are multiple universities in or nearby to choose from.Typical of Florida, Boca Raton has three pristine public beaches. These beaches do require a parking pass which costs over $60 per year, but the money does go back into the community. To obtain a parking pass you have to prove residency with a driver's license and utility bill. Some locals don’t want to pay for the pass or go to those beaches, if that is the case, the locals suggest Deerfield Beach with its new pier and downtown area. It is a really nice public beach. There is even a dog beach! If privacy is more important when enjoying the beach then getting the pass is suggested.Another pro to moving to Boca Raton is the food scene. Boca Raton has a phenomenal food culture with multiple 5-star restaurants, top chefs, and variety. Lots of Italian, Greek, and Asian restaurants, but overall, there are a plethora of cuisines to choose from. For a pizza night, Tucci’s Pizza is mouth-watering good as you smell the freshly kneaded dough cooking in the wood-fired oven, or for a fusion Lemongrass, Asian Bistro has innovative Asian dishes. To have really good food in a really good town, Boca Raton is the place to be.To live the luxury Beverly Hills lifestyle on the east coast, move to Boca Raton, Florida. For assistance in moving or to get an idea of moving costs, contact Best in Broward Movers along with others to get the best price.

Moving to Boca Raton, Florida