UniFarm launches Cohort 32 on Polygon
UniFarm Cohort 32 went live on Polygon at 1.30 PM UTC on 23rd December 2021 with projects like $SWAM, $WELT, and $FIT and $UFARM
With the announcement of Cohort 32 today, we are delighted to have partnered with close to 100 projects with over 20,000+ new users in a short span of 8 months. ”SINGAPORE, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 23rd December 2021: Group farming staking protocol UniFarm, announced the launch of its Cohort 32 which went live on Polygon with leading DeFi projects including SwapMatic ($SWAM), Fabwelt ($WELT), Fractal Trade ($FIT), and UniFarm ($UFARM) - latter being the project itself.
— Mohit Madan, CEO & Founder, UniFarm
UniFarm’s easy-to-use interface allows its users to farm numerous project tokens where they can stake and unstake assets (with a reset) at any time. Unlike traditional farming, UniFarm offers diversification to its token holders by allowing multiple token farming options hence the motto “Stake One, Farm More”. This strategy plays a vital role in reducing volatility and potential risks faced during farming, resulting in enhancing the overall return to the user’s crypto portfolio. This also means a higher reward gain for farmers and stakers. So far, UniFarm has a Total Value Locked of $125 Million+ in a span of 10 months.
As a user, while farming at UniFarm, one can achieve an APY of up to 250% while retaining the custodianship of their tokens. Users also have complete control of personal token activity; hence tokens are not subjected to market exposure. One can unstake their tokens once the farm is over and attain maximum profit. The project has completed 30 cohorts till now, with over 90+ projects participating in pools across three networks: Ethereum, Binance, and Polygon.
Introducing UniFarm Cohort 32
UniFarm Cohort 32 will span 90 days and payout an APY of 36% to 180%, depending on how long you stay staked. The total prize pool for this cohort is $100,000, with $25,000 going to each project. Tokens worth $250k can be staked per project.
Here’s a closer look at UniFarm’s prestigious project offering:
SwapMatic
SwapMatic is a swap aggregator that brings together liquidity in three chains - Polygon, BSC, Mainnet - under one UI. It provides Automated Market Making (AMM) and yield farming technology on the Polygon Layer 2 chain, enabling creative blockchain businesses.
Fabwelt
Fabwelt is a gaming platform that integrates blockchain technology into the core of high-quality games across all genres. They accomplish this by combining the best of both worlds’ technology, stunning high-quality games, and the most cutting-edge blockchain technology.
Fractal Trade
Fractal Trade is a Yield Farming platform that offers its users a one stop shop for all activities related to the native FIT(Fractal Investment Token) token: Buy, Sell, Stake, Earn! FIT token supports both Binance Smart Chain and Polygon networks
UniFarm
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking solution that brings together the best DeFi projects to provide investors with value. UniFarm allows you to stake a single token in exchange for a large number of high-quality tokens, ensuring that your portfolio is automatically diversified in addition to a fantastic APY.
"With the announcement of Cohort 32 today, we are delighted to have partnered with close to 100 projects with over 20,000+ new users in a short span of 8 months. We are happy to provide staking opportunities to our token holders seeking exposure towards various participating projects in the pool.” Mohit Madan, CEO & Founder, UniFarm
About UniFarm
UniFarm allows investors and DeFi initiatives to create value by allowing them to stake one token and gain numerous tokens as a result. UniFarm uses gamification to encourage token holders to stay long-term investors and expose projects to a new group of interested investors.
Website: https://UniFarm.co.
Akansha Sharma
UniFarm
akansha.sharma@unifarm.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other