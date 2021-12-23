Multipoint is Redesigning its Portfolio with Updated Solutions for Flexible Work from Home

Flexible working is here to stay. We have different options of software that will provide companies with secure, fast, and reliable remote access technology

"The pandemic has changed the way we work, forcing companies to adjust their businesses so that employees can perform their tasks in a safe manner. Of course, no one could have predicted that flexible/remote working would become something we would prefer. According to Microsoft’s Work Trend Index 2021, 70% of workers want flexible remote work options to continue, which suggests this change in work trends is here to stay," says Ricardo Resnik, CEO, MultiPoint Group .

We ask ourselves what hybrid work is and the changes occurring in numerous organizations due to the growing demand for flexible work conditions. We also would like to discover the benefits stemming from this setup.

What is hybrid working?

Hybrid work is an employee’s ability to work from home or anywhere else, outside the confines of the usual office setting. There are certain factors that can enable remote/flexible working. The first one is the employer’s permission – it’s not something every organization can do. According to HSBC's Future of Work study, 5% of companies don't see a form of remote working in their future. The second is the employee’s ability to be productive while working remotely.

Currently, there are numerous variations to this hybrid working model. Some prefer to work mainly from home or another location and come in occasionally to have personal interactions with colleagues, while others prefer to be in the office more regularly. It is all flexible. We have also seen a rise in digital nomads - people who travel while working. We have talked about this topic in detail in our article on Digital Nomadism.

Hybrid work has become make-or-break for employees

Hybrid working has quickly become an attractive perk when looking for new jobs. It is now a deciding factor when accepting a new position or changing the current one. According to Microsoft’s work trend index, 38% of employees are willing to take a 5% pay cut to be able to work remotely. Despite that, the study also states that 36% still believe that an office is the best environment for individual work.

Flexible working has become such an important aspect of working conditions that 25% of workers would go as far as quitting their job if remote work was no longer an option.

Why large organizations are adjusting to hybrid work

According to the report, another reason companies are moving to a hybrid work model is the economic benefits employers have seen with this transition. It is very cost effective compared to the traditional structure. Therefore, 66% of leaders surveyed are making arrangements to implement flexible working. Some of the big players that have already made this shift include Google, Facebook, Airbnb and Amazon.

Other than convenience and cost benefits, organizations have experienced an increase in productivity as well. According to the HSBC study, 77% of high-growth companies claimed to have high productivity with the hybrid work model. Furthermore, 66% predict that hybrid work will help them expand into new markets.

Hybrid working isn’t going away anytime soon and the results show that workers don’t really want it either. However, when working remotely, employees still need secure access to company resources. In some cases, they might be working from their own device and need access to their work machines.

“This is where MultiPoint’s Group software can help. We have different options of software that will provide organizations with secure, fast, and reliable remote access technology to help them enable a safe, secure, and reliable work life for their employees,” added Resnik.

We have one integrated solution for all your remote connectivity needs: TeamViewer let us remote into computers or mobile devices located anywhere in the world and use them as though we were there. Plus, we can remotely connect to servers, commercial-grade machines, and IoT devices from anywhere, at any time through our secure global remote access network.

With AnyDesk reliable remote desktop technology, working from home is almost like we’re sitting in front of your PC at the office. Connect from everywhere, on any device using Unattended Access. With virtually no latency and features like remote printing, accessing our work desktop feel like we’re there.

VNC® Connect from REALVNC solutions is screen sharing software that let us connect to a remote computer anywhere in the world, watch its screen in real-time, and take control as though sitting in front of it.