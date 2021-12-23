Enjoy Authentic Brazilian Dining Without Leaving New York at Churrascaria Plataforma
Churrascaria Plataforma is an authentic Brazilian “Churrascaria,” a restaurant that serves mostly grilled meat, that is taking New York City by stormNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Churrascaria Plataforma is an authentic Brazilian “Churrascaria,” a restaurant that serves mostly grilled meat, that is taking New York City by storm. The Rodizio style restaurant uses the method of serving various cuts of meat that originated in the southern part of Brazil in the early 1800s. The idea is to serve a wide variety of different cuts of meat, such as beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and so on, to each diner individually at their table, so there is no traditional menu as it consist of an all-you-can-eat menu and continuous table-side service.
Their Prix-fixe lunch and dinner is sumptuous meal that has to be seen to believe. The first course is their Gourmet Salad Bar which is fully stocked and deep with many selections. The main course consists of Top Sirloin, their signature cut "PICANHA" Sirloin, Plataforma Steak, Flank Steak, Pork sausage, Pork loin, Chicken Leg, Leg of lamb with even more choices available during dinner hours. There are plenty of sides to choose from as well like White rice, Fried banana, Fried polenta, Grilled vegetables, Yucca flour, Black beans, French fries, Mashed potatoes, and Vinaigrette sauce.
The bar is an experience within itself. Wind down your day or start your evening with a wide variety of beverages served in a distinctive Brazilian lively atmosphere. Wines by the glass, single malt scotches, Churrascaria Plataforma’s famous "Caipirinha" (a concoction of fresh limes, sugar, crushed ice, and "Cachaça" – a Brazilian liquor made from raw sugar cane), martinis, and a variety of non-alcoholic beverages There is also a new Craft Beer menu available. Also, you can try something from their Food Bar Menu as well. Each plate complements and emphasizes Churrascaria Plataforma's commitment to serving authentic Brazilian cuisine. This menu was created as an addition to their traditional Rodizio and is only available at the bar. This collection of one-of-a-kind bites will leave you wanting more.
Churrascaria Plataforma’s Happy Hour offers many wine and cocktail specials available Monday through Thursday from 1:00pm to 6:00pm, and Friday from 12:00pm to 6:00pm.
Churrascaria Plataforma is the perfect spot for all occasions, from a small family dinner to hosting large event, and anything in between. Voted the #1 Brazilian Steakhouse in the USA by “The Daily Meal,” Churrascaria Plataforma is THE authentic New York City rodizio-style restaurant.
Churrascaria Plataforma
316 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019
