Enjoy Authentic Brazilian Dining Without Leaving New York at Churrascaria Plataforma

Churrascaria Plataforma Dining Room ©Churrascaria Plataforma

Churrascaria Plataforma Prime Rib ©Churrascaria Plataforma

Churrascaria Plataforma Caipirinha cocktails ©Churrascaria Plataforma

Churrascaria Plataforma is an authentic Brazilian “Churrascaria,” a restaurant that serves mostly grilled meat, that is taking New York City by storm

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Churrascaria Plataforma is an authentic Brazilian “Churrascaria,” a restaurant that serves mostly grilled meat, that is taking New York City by storm. The Rodizio style restaurant uses the method of serving various cuts of meat that originated in the southern part of Brazil in the early 1800s. The idea is to serve a wide variety of different cuts of meat, such as beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and so on, to each diner individually at their table, so there is no traditional menu as it consist of an all-you-can-eat menu and continuous table-side service.

Their Prix-fixe lunch and dinner is sumptuous meal that has to be seen to believe. The first course is their Gourmet Salad Bar which is fully stocked and deep with many selections. The main course consists of Top Sirloin, their signature cut "PICANHA" Sirloin, Plataforma Steak, Flank Steak, Pork sausage, Pork loin, Chicken Leg, Leg of lamb with even more choices available during dinner hours. There are plenty of sides to choose from as well like White rice, Fried banana, Fried polenta, Grilled vegetables, Yucca flour, Black beans, French fries, Mashed potatoes, and Vinaigrette sauce.

The bar is an experience within itself. Wind down your day or start your evening with a wide variety of beverages served in a distinctive Brazilian lively atmosphere. Wines by the glass, single malt scotches, Churrascaria Plataforma’s famous "Caipirinha" (a concoction of fresh limes, sugar, crushed ice, and "Cachaça" – a Brazilian liquor made from raw sugar cane), martinis, and a variety of non-alcoholic beverages There is also a new Craft Beer menu available. Also, you can try something from their Food Bar Menu as well. Each plate complements and emphasizes Churrascaria Plataforma's commitment to serving authentic Brazilian cuisine. This menu was created as an addition to their traditional Rodizio and is only available at the bar. This collection of one-of-a-kind bites will leave you wanting more.

Churrascaria Plataforma’s Happy Hour offers many wine and cocktail specials available Monday through Thursday from 1:00pm to 6:00pm, and Friday from 12:00pm to 6:00pm.

Churrascaria Plataforma is the perfect spot for all occasions, from a small family dinner to hosting large event, and anything in between. Voted the #1 Brazilian Steakhouse in the USA by “The Daily Meal,” Churrascaria Plataforma is THE authentic New York City rodizio-style restaurant.

For more information, visit: plataformaonline.com

Churrascaria Plataforma
316 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019

Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Enjoy Authentic Brazilian Dining Without Leaving New York at Churrascaria Plataforma

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
Company/Organization
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
31 Hudson Yards, 11th Floor
New York, New York, 10001
United States
+1 212-967-6900
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Enjoy Authentic Brazilian Dining Without Leaving New York at Churrascaria Plataforma
Thomas J. Henry Client Wins $22.5 Million Verdict in 3M Combat Earplug Trial
Award-winning Journalist Geraldo Rivera Signs New Multi-Year Contract with FOX News
View All Stories From This Author