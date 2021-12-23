Contactless digital tools will rewrite the future of healthcare
EINPresswire.com/ -- Is that possible to complete health overview in less than one minute? Can we interact with the healthcare system through a fully connected point of care, which balances artificial intelligence and contactless digital health tools to improve efficiency and safety for clinicians?
Modcon is going to answer these questions by introducing to the market the next generation of contactless tools empowered by deep learning technologies, that change the way patients interact with the healthcare system by building their entire operation through a fully connected point of care. Smart sensing and data analytics, which are normally used for industrial process analysis and optimization, can be effectively applied for the rapid and touchless assessment of vital signs as a “first point of contact” in hospitals and other points of care.
The development of the product commenced in early 2020, at the beginning of the global COVID-19 crisis. It is in those days of confusion and uncertainty that Modcon’s team committed itself to a vision of a contactless diagnostics system, allowing hospitals to effectively deal with the surge in the number of incoming patients while protecting the health and safety of the medical staff.
Gregory Shahnovsky, the company’s CEO, recalls: “We thought, what is all our know-how in analytics technology worth if the pandemic puts at risk the health of our loved ones”. In the near future multiple camera-based monitoring systems could be effectively used to not only by hospital’s medical staff, but also remotely monitor patients’ daily activities and notify others of dangerous incidents such as heart attack or falls.
VsScan Analyzer routinely assesses all important biomarkers and vital signs, including the body temperature, heart rate respiration rate, oxygen saturation and systolic blood pressure. The roadmap for this product development includes additional parameters, such as psychological stress, suicide prediction, sugar, cholesterol and bilirubin in blood.
Health crises like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic create a surge in the number of patients, arriving at hospital emergency departments. Some of the patients are in a genuinely severe condition that requires urgent medical attention. Others may have expressed symptoms of the disease, but their condition doesn’t require immediate intervention. Still, quite a few arriving patients are in no need of medical treatment but are panicking. As the capacity of the department can’t be quickly scaled up, importance exists in allowing prioritizing the treatment, based on the objective severity of the patient’s condition.
The pandemic showed how telemedicine could change how we think about care interactions, with virtual visits increasing almost 40 times, according to data from McKinsey. Virtual healthcare models and business models are evolving and proliferating, moving from purely “virtual urgent care” to a range of services enabling longitudinal virtual care, integration of telehealth with other virtual health solutions, and hybrid virtual/in-person care models, with the potential to improve consumer experience/convenience, access, outcomes, and affordability.
Anya Alter
Anya Alter
Health screenings and verification using contactless wellness checks