Verasity Joins the Brightcove Marketplace to Provide Customers With Proprietary Ad-Tech Technology
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)LONDON, UK, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain ad-tech leader Verasity is pleased to announce its partnership with video for business platform, Brightcove (Nasdaq: BCOV). With over 3,000
customers in over 70 countries worldwide, Brightcove delivers the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure video technology solutions to media and enterprise organizations.
Verasity’s proprietary ad tech technology — including Ad Stack (VeraViews), the Verasity Rewards System, and Verasity’s Proof of View (PoV) technology is now included in the Brightcove Marketplace, enabling Brightcove customers to leverage Verasity’s technology through an integration with the Brightcove Platform.
Through the integration, Brightcove media and client brands can seamlessly take esports feeds from VeraEsports and broadcast them on their domains to their audience. In turn, Brightcove’s media customers can take advantage of the Verasity Rewards System to obtain higher engagement from their existing audiences and attract new viewers through blockchain-enabled viewership monetization.
Finally, thanks to Verasity’s patented Proof of View technology, Brightcove can now offer an alternative ad stack to its broadcasters and media customers, VeraViews, which eliminates the US$100 bn+ per annum in ad fraud.
RJ Mark, Founder at Verasity, says:
“By entering the Brightcove Marketplace, we’re enabling the market-leading ad-tech tools that the Verasity team have developed to be leveraged by Brightcove’s vast range of customers worldwide. Not only is this a step-change in blockchain ad-tech adoption utilizing Verasity’s Proof of View technology, but it’s also a revolutionary moment for how everyday viewers are rewarded for their attention with Verasity’s Rewards System.”
Justin Barrett, SVP, Sales, EMEA at Brightcove, says, “We are seeing tremendous growth in the eSports market around Europe and abroad. With the addition of Verasity to the Brightcove Marketplace, our customers can utilize Verasity’s ad-tech stack directly through the Brightcove Platform. Now, media organizations, fan brands, and more can seamlessly work with Verasity to deliver engaging, successful, and revenue-driving esports events.”
Planned milestones for 2022 include the integration of additional Verasity modules into the Brightcove Platform empowering Brightcove's existing and future customers to monetize their video content.
About Brightcove: Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure video technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 70 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.brightcove.com.
About Verasity: Verasity.io is a protocol and product layer blockchain platform for esports and digital content. Verasity is committed to delivering a better user experience for all stakeholders within the digital content space. By offering transparency, security and trust with our patented Proof of View technology, we are working to eliminate online ad fraud and NFT fraud—ultimately changing how digital advertising is done today. Within esports, Verasity promises to dominate the industry with VeraEsports, using superior blockchain technology and the best gamified viewership experience. Follow Verasity on Twitter, LinkedIn, Discord, and Reddit. Visit https://verasity.io.
