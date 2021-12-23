North Country Sheriffs Confirm Mask Mandate Non-Enforcement in Discussions with Libertarian Party of New York

Mask Mandate Compliance / Non-Compliance Tracker LPNY Logo

LPNY reached out to all Sheriffs in North Country. Sheriffs in Lewis and Franklin County Confirm Non-Enforcement of Governor Hochul’s Mask Mandate.

If the person wearing the mask is already protected and the person who has the vaccine is as well, then we all should be fine and respect each other's medical freedom.” — Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli