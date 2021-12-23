Eddie Sitt Looks at Wizard Research’s Patented Dry Eye Mask and Its Benefits Over Other Dry Eye Treatments
Eddie Sitt Speaks to the Needs of 5 Million People: How the Dry Eye Mask from Wizard Research Laboratories Is Changing the GameNEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES , December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wizard Research Laboratories was recently awarded 6 patents in its industry and more are expected to come. CEO Eddie Sitt discusses the company’s patented eye mask and how it can help millions of people reduce or eliminate the symptoms of dry eye.
Dry eyes are a common condition in the US, with about 5 million people who suffer symptoms on a regular basis. Today, medical researchers are working on a formulated mask that can alleviate stinging, sensitive eyes with the power of consistent, targeted heat therapy.
Eddie Sitt, the CEO of Wizard Research Laboratories talks about why the Dry Eye Mask is more effective than other treatments and how this electric device attained a 99.6% success rating in a study of 1,000 patients.
Not everyone realizes that lubricated eyes are courtesy of the meibomian gland. When this gland is functioning properly, it means the body is secreting the oil it needs to keep dry eyes at bay. The substance mixes with tears and proteins in the body so people can see clearly (without having to blink several times in the span of a second).
Watery eyes are a symptom of dry eye, but most people familiar with the condition know that just because they tear up, doesn’t mean that they’re ‘cured’. People need regular production of oil or the problem will just return again.
When people have meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), Eddie Sitt at Wizard Research Laboratories says that the results can be disastrous. We tend to think of dry eyes as little more than a nuisance, but they can seriously affect our vision during life-and-death situations, such as driving. Anything from age to certain medications to other health conditions can cause MGD and it’s important to be aware of the symptoms when they first occur.
Existing solutions can be either organic or artificial. People might rub their eyes for a minute in an attempt to stimulate the gland, or they might pull out a bottle of artificial tears to temporarily relieve the irritation. There are even microwave compresses designed to thin out the oil so it can actually exit the body. However, none of the current products on the market actually address the root problem of the issue.
That’s why the Dry Eye Mask has been such a breakthrough for Wizard Research Laboratories. This mask uses consistent heat (unlike a microwave compress) and electric power to naturally stimulate the meibomian gland. Far more precise than a standard compress, it warms the oil inside the eyelids so it can flow freely.
The results from the mask’s first study were staggering. Nearly everyone in the study reported significant relief after trying the mask and over 37% said that they were able to stop using prescription eye drops entirely. Edde Sitt at Please Me L.L.C./Wizard Research also reported that more than three-quarters said that they saw a serious improvement in their quality of life.
Eddie Sitt says that his mission from the very beginning was clear: he wanted to give people an enduring solution to a problem that most of us have experienced at one time or another. Purchasing bottles of artificial tears in an endless loop is certainly one strategy, but Wizard Research Laboratories truly believed that there was a better one out there.
There’s a reason why the Dry Eye Mask has been called a disruptor. Compared to the other treatments available, there’s no contest. If people want a long-term answer to dry eye, they can only get it if they address the oil secretions of their meibomian gland. Everything else is a superficial fix to a permanent problem.
The market is already taking notice. This product was recently awarded several patents and is currently backed by the largest hedge fund in the world. Wizard Research Laboratories has already completed an order with Emirate Airlines to supply thousands of masks on select flights. This deal is in addition to the resale networks and retail chains that will eventually stock the product.
From travelers to graveyard shift workers, dry eyes affect people from every walk of life. Eddie Sitt has seen how the condition manifests in large and small ways alike. Grit in the morning, redness in the afternoon, and blurred vision by the end of the day are just the beginning. For many dry eye sufferers, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Wizard Research Laboratories at Work
The Dry Eye Mask challenges the efficacy of our current treatments. Even the most expensive eye drops available aren’t a substitute for targeted heat therapy designed specifically for the delicate glands that line our eyelids.
