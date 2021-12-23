Protein Chip Market Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth, Demand Status, Trends

Rise in prevalence of cancer, surge in adoption of advanced technology in diagnostics the growth of the global protein chip market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The analytical microarrays segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the Protein Chip market. However, the functional protein microarrays segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. The antibody characterization segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the diagnostics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The global protein chip market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020 in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The global protein chip market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Illumina Inc, Raybiotech Inc, Agilent Technologies, Quotient limited, Perkin Elmer, Thermofisher Scientific, Danher Corporation, Bio-Rad laboratories, Arrayit Corporation, and Merck KGGA.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the market due to high demand for protein microarray from diagnostics laboratory.

• Researchers used a SARS-CoV-2 proteome microarray to develop vaccination strategies, which in turn boosted the demand for protein chips.

