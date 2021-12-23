(Video) Iran: Iranian Teachers Hold Protest Rallies in More Than 100 Cities Nationwide

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): On December 23, 2021, teachers and educators across Iran rallied in more than 100 cities across Iran to protest the clerical regime's oppressive policies and the parliament’s adoption of the hastily drafted and deceptive "ranking" bill.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): In Tehran and Mashhad, there’s a heavy presence of security forces to control the rallies. In Shiraz, security forces attacked the teachers’ rallies. The teachers resisted and prevented the security forces from dispersing them.

the clerical regime’s parliament drafted a bill entitled teacher’s “Ranking," which, even if implemented, would not have met the minimum demands of teachers. The teachers described the bill as a dagger to the ranking bill and vowed to continue their prote

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The protesting teachers are also demanding the release of teachers’ rights activists arrested and imprisoned by the regime’s security forces. “Imprisoned teachers must be released,” “Political prisoners must be freed,”

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Protesters were chanting, “free all imprisoned teachers,” “free all political prisoners,” “we have heard too many promises, but no justice,” “livelihood, dignity are our inalienable right,” “teachers are awake, loathe discrimination,”.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) & (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance Iran (NCRI), Maryam Rajavi, I call on Iranian youths, particularly the high school and university students, to join their teachers in support of -loving teachers of Iran.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): In several cities, such as Tehran, Mashhad, and Shiraz, the suppressive forces charged at the teachers to disperse them but were forced to retreat in the face of the teachers' resistance .

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The concluding resolution of the teachers underscored that the teachers will not remain silent vis-à-vis so much injustice and oppression against teachers and educators. They demanded the unconditional release of all imprisoned teachers.

Iranian teachers showed that they will not back down despite the clerical regime's deceptive plans, threats, and suppressive measures. The teachers’ movement will carry on until their demands are met.”
— Maryam Rajavi
PARIS, FRANCE, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that on Thursday morning, December 23, 2021, teachers and educators across Iran rallied in more than 100 cities across Iran to protest the clerical regime's oppressive policies and the parliament’s adoption of the hastily drafted and deceptive "ranking" bill.

Following the protests and demonstrations of teachers in more than 200 cities in recent weeks, on December 15, 2021, the clerical regime’s parliament drafted a bill entitled teacher’s “Ranking," which, even if implemented, would not have met the minimum demands of teachers. The teachers described the bill as a dagger to the ranking bill and vowed to continue their protests.

Despite threats and repressive measures by the regime, teachers staged a large-scale protest in Tehran outside the Planning and Budget Organization, and in other cities, outside of the local Education Ministry’s offices, including in Shiraz, Isfahan, Kermanshah, Kerman, Ramhormoz, Marivan, Ardabil, Lahijan, Yazd, Qazvin, Ilam, Karaj, Hamedan, Arak, Mashhad, Ahvaz, Rasht, Bandar Abbas, Neyshabur, Bushehr, Tabriz, Qom, Khorramshahr, Kashan, Sari, Najafabad, Nowshahr, Javanrud, Sanandaj, Kazerun, Firuzabad, Golpayegan, Borujerd, Khorramabad, Zanjan, Semnan, Neyriz, Bahmai, Mamasani, Jahrom, Shirvan, Izeh, Malayer, Babol, Shush, Gorgan, Abadeh, Borazjan, Darab, Lordegan, Mahshahr, Shahreza, Shahrekord, Sarbandar, Andimeshk, Bandar Khomeini, Pol Dokhtar, Lamerd, Sabzevar, Amol, Bukan, Bojnurd, Ferdows, Ashkanan, Nourabad, Aligudarz, Gachsaran, Shahin Shahr Dashtestan, Eslamabad-e Gharb, Azna, Torbat Heydariyeh, Gotvand, Behbahan, Bandar Ganaveh, Delfan, Sardasht, Semirom, Bijar, Bafgh, Qorveh, Dehgolan, Divanderreh, Shahrud, Torbat Jam, Chalus, Baneh, Farashband, Shahrbabak, and Abhar .

Protesters were chanting, “free all imprisoned teachers,” “free all political prisoners,” “we have heard too many promises, but no justice,” “livelihood, dignity are our inalienable right,” “teachers are awake, loathe discrimination,” “teachers cry out, demand your rights.”

In several cities, such as Tehran, Mashhad, and Shiraz, the suppressive forces charged at the teachers to disperse them but were forced to retreat in the face of the teachers' resistance and chants of "you, shameless."

In Tehran, the State Security Force (SSF) attempted to disperse teachers at the metro station exits to prevent them from joining together. But the teachers gathered outside the metro stations.

Many teachers had been summoned by intelligence and security agents and warned against staging protests.

In Mashhad, the SSF prevented the teachers from entering or leaving the protest site. In Shiraz, the Prosecutor's Office had sent SMS messages to teachers, warning them against participating in the protest gathering.

The concluding resolution of the teachers underscored that the teachers will not remain silent vis-à-vis so much injustice and oppression against teachers and educators.

Teachers demanded the unconditional release of all imprisoned teachers, the halt to summoning, interrogating, and fabricating cases in unjust courts against the teachers. They pledged to do their utmost to support the imprisoned teachers.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), hailed the arisen teachers and said: With their courageous protests today, Iranian teachers showed that they will not back down despite the clerical regime's deceptive plans, threats, and suppressive measures.

Mrs. Rajavi called on Iranian youths, particularly high school and university students, to join their teachers’ protests. She added: The first lesson of the arisen teachers of Iran is to be free and courageous in the face of the mullahs’ oppression.

The teachers’ movement will carry on until their demands are met. The protests manifest the determination of the Iranian people to overthrow the clerical regime, which is the main cause of oppression, corruption, poverty, unemployment, and poverty.

Teachers rise up in more than 100 cities nationwide

