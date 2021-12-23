Scientology celebrate Christmas in Europe and around the world

Lady Santa giving presents to children

7,000 gifts were placed in children’s hands at the Candy Cane Lane toy giveaway December 19 at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

In a bona-fide spirit of Christmas, Scientologists in Europe and in many countries around the world gather in their communities to celebrate Christmas.

In a bona-fide spirit of Christmas, Church of Scientology and their members in Europe and in many countries around the world gather in their communities to celebrate Christmas.

“For a Scientologist celebrating what have become religious traditions in each country is a way of showing respect for the different religious beliefs” said Ivan Arjona, President of the European Office of the Church of Scientology for Public Affairs and Human Rights. “The religious sentiment, regardless of which denomination, is something that is to be protected, respected and even promoted” continued Arjona.

Scientology is proud of not being exclusivist, and in fact you can easily find among its membership, people from Christian background, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim and even of no religious background, sharing all a belief and practice of the Scientology teachings without having to resign. In fact, one can read this statement from the very Hubbard himself, which leaves no doubt regarding the aims of Scientology: "Change no man's religion, change no man's politics, interrupt the sovereignty of no nation. Instead, teach man to use what he has and what he knows to the factual creation, within any political reference, of a civilization on Earth for the first time." Therefore, according to this international religion are called not only respect the religious beliefs of others but to defend them and enjoy them.

As explained in the official website, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard honored the great religious leaders of the past for the wisdom they brought to the world, writing that Scientology shares “the goals set for Man by Christ, which are wisdom, good health and immortality.” It is in this spirit that Scientologists celebrate the holiday season, whether Christmas, Hanukah, Kwanzaa or any other religious or cultural tradition.

There is a code in the Scientology doctrines, and which Scientologists adhere to, in which it says: "To use the best I know of Scientology to the best of my ability to help my family, friends, groups and the world." And because of this, during the holiday season, Scientologists are especially active in this respect, putting volunteer hours in a wide range of activities to improve the lives of individuals and the community, while at the same time bringing joy to those who may need assistance.

About

The European Office of the Church of Scientology is recognized as a Religious Entity by the Spain Ministry of Justice, registered with number 024742 at the Special Registry of Religious Entities and is also registered at the EU Transparency Registry with number 872253227782-36. It participates at the Civil Society Platform of Fundamental Rights created by the EU FRA, as well as at the OSCE and the Freedom of Religion or Belief NGO Committee of the United Nations. Its mission is to represent the Scientology religion and its founder L. Ron Hubbard as well as its secular humanitarian programs at the European institutions such as the European Parliament, the European Commission, the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as with the UN.

