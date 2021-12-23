Increasing Incidence Of Eye-Related Disease Is Expected To Fuel The Growth Of The Global Artificial Eyes Market
Artificial Eyes Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2018 to 2026SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent developments in the field of artificial eyes are expected to trigger an evolution, with continuous redesigns and redevelopments for achieving excellent satisfaction levels and outcomes for patients. Advancements in the artificial eyes have primarily been ocularist-led, and include creating methods of taking impression of eye sockets, changing size of pupils in distinct lighting conditions, and digital imaging. Majority of the developments being made in artificial eyes are based on electro-active polymer technology.
The global artificial eyes market is expected to see remarkable growth in the forecast period due to increasing number demand by a large number of patient population. Furthermore, an encouraging sign can be observed in the market with changing consumer trends. Others factors such as increasing prevalence and incidence of eye-related disease, changing lifestyle pattern, increasing accident cases are the factors which are fueling the growth of the global artificial eyes market. However, factors like tough competition among the key players, and side effects of common medication are the major factors hampering the growth of the global artificial eyes market.
The global market for artificial eyes is segmented on basis of types of artificial eyes, shell types, end user and geography:
Segmentation by Type
Moulded Prosthesis
Cosmetic Shell
Segmentation by Shell Type
Single Shell
Double shell
Segmentation by End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Clinics
Ophthalmology Surgery Center
Based on types, the global artificial eyes market is segmented into moulded prosthesis and cosmetic shell. The moulded prosthesis is an artificial eye which is specifically made based on the impression taken from the socket of an individual. A moulded eye provides the closest possible match to a real eye. Whereas, cosmetic shell artificial eyes completely covers the existing eye.
On the basis of geography, the global artificial eyes market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the artificial eyes market due to product innovations, the presence of leading players, favorable reimbursement policies and high adoption of artificial eye surgeries. Manufacturers are targeting developed markets due to rising incidence of eye diseases in this developing countries.
Europe is the second leading market for artificial eyes market due to development activities, increased healthcare spending per person, and government support. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate due to a large patient pool, and product awareness due to medical conferences. These factors are likely to drive the market growth of artificial eyes market during the forecast period globally. However, Latin America and Middle East Africa are expected to mark sluggish growth over the forecast period.
Artificial Eyes Market: Key Players
Examples of some of the key players present in the global artificial eyes market are Advanced Artificial Eyes, Midwest Eye Laboratories, Inc., Erickson's Eyes, F.AD. MÜLLER SÖHNE OHG, Nikolaus Kerbl and others. Mergers, acquisition, expansion, strategic collaborations, and technology play vital roles in the growth of the artificial eyes market.
Regional analysis includes
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific excluding China
China
Middle East & Africa
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Artificial Eyes Market Segments
Artificial Eyes Market Dynamics
Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 - 2017
Artificial Eyes Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2026
Artificial Eyes Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies involved
Artificial Eyes Market Drivers and Restraints
