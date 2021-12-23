Pickleball Equipment Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 9% through 2030
The global pickleball equipment market is on track to witness mounting growth over the coming yearsROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pickleball equipment market is on track to witness mounting growth over the coming years, as a result of increasing popularity of pickleball in Europe and the emergence of new market opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.
The pickleball equipment market is more consolidated in Europe and North America due to the high number of players in these regions. This market is primarily driven by trends in the sports industry, increasing number of pickleball clubs, and rising number of professional players.
The Demand analysis of Pickleball Equipment Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Pickleball Equipment Market across the globe.
Pickleball Equipment Market: Segmentation
Fact.MR has studied the pickleball equipment market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, sales channel, buyer, and key regions.
Product
Paddles
Wood
Graphite & Composite
Balls
Indoor Play
Outdoor Play
Accessories
Sales Channel
Independent Sports Outlets
Franchised Sports Outlets
Modern Retail
Online Retail
Buyer
Individual
Institutional
Promotional
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
A comprehensive estimate of the Pickleball Equipment market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Pickleball Equipment during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.
The Market survey of Pickleball Equipment offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Pickleball Equipment, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Pickleball Equipment Market across the globe.
Pickleball Equipment Market Insights by Product
Pickleball is seen as one of the fastest-growing sport in recent years. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s (SFIA) 2018 pickleball participant report, pickleball currently has 2.92 million players in the U.S. alone.
Paddles used in pickleball are expected to account for nearly two-third of the pickleball equipment market share with respect to value, and 20% with respect to volume. Furthermore, market for pickleballs is expected to creating a value opportunity of US$ 120 Mn over the forecast period.
Pickleball Equipment Market Insights by Sales Channel
The choice of purchasing pickleball equipment through diversified retail channels is creating new growth avenues for pickleball equipment market companies. Availability of leading pickleball equipment brands across e-Commerce platforms has been of particular significance. This is not only catering to demand in developing countries from tier-I and tier-II cities but has also penetrated new demographics. Independent sports outlets for selling pickleball equipment are set to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.5% from 2020-2030.
