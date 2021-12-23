UniFarm organizes 2021’s Biggest Year-End Staking Competition
UniFarm’s mega Christmas and New Year Staking Competition is LIVE that will last up until January 01, 2022, with a $2800 reward pool for investors.
We're thrilled to announce this mega staking competition providing the biggest rewards to our investors with our participating project partners Picipo, GamyFi, StartFi, Ispolink, Hedget and others.”NEW DELHI, INDIA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Group farming staking protocol, UniFarm is thrilled to announce its ultimate staking competition starting from December 22, 2021, to January 01, 2022. The competition will allow users to stake the highest number of tokens (of their choice) in UniFarm Cohorts wherein 7 projects have participated so far and more are expected to join. Users are required to stake in any one of the 7 project tokens during the campaign; the higher the number one stakes, the more reward he gets. The total reward pool for investors has increased from $1200 to $2800 and is expected to grow up to $5000.
— Tarusha Mittal, COO & Co-Founder, UniFarm
7 projects are participating in this campaign, i.e. Picipo ($PICIPO), GamyFi ($GFX), StartFi ($STFI), Ispolink ($ISP), Hedget ($HGET), OpenDeFi ($ORO), and UniFarm ($UFARM), creating a reward pool of $2800 i.e. $400 giveaway per project. 3 more projects will further join in the competition increasing the reward pool to ensure higher rewards for the winners.
Talking about the competition, Tarusha Mittal, COO & Co-Founder, UniFarm said, “We are thrilled to announce this mega staking competition with our participating project partners Picipo, GamyFi, StartFi, Ispolink, Hedget and others. The response we have received ever since we announced our first cohort has been phenomenal. Giving back to the investors was always in line and what better time could it be than Christmas & New Year celebrations. We, along with our participating projects, have planned to give the biggest rewards of the season to our investors with this campaign.”
Guidelines for the competition:
- From the start of the event, users need to stake tokens of the projects that are in the event. The leaderboard will calculate the net worth of the user’s staking volume every day LIVE.
- Rewards will be distributed to those who have the highest staking volume.
- Rewards will be the interim of all the tokens that are in the event.
- The Net Total Value Staked ⇒ Total Value Staked – Total Value Unstaked during the event time.
- If more than one user wins the same position with equal Net Total Value Staked, then the person who staked first will win that position.
- The user should stake in any one of the 7 projects in order to participate.
About UniFarm
UniFarm allows investors and DeFi initiatives to create value by allowing them to stake one token and gain numerous tokens as a result. UniFarm uses gamification to encourage token holders to stay long-term investors and expose projects to a new group of interested investors.
Website: https://UniFarm.co.
