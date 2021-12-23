UniFarm organizes 2021’s Biggest Year-End Staking Competition

UniFarm Staking Competition

UniFarm’s mega Christmas and New Year Staking Competition is LIVE that will last up until January 01, 2022, with a $2800 reward pool for investors.

We're thrilled to announce this mega staking competition providing the biggest rewards to our investors with our participating project partners Picipo, GamyFi, StartFi, Ispolink, Hedget and others.” — Tarusha Mittal, COO & Co-Founder, UniFarm