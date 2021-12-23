Esports Market will Reach Revenues Worth US$ 400 Million by 2031
Growth will be accelerated by growing viewership, as well as the reduction in outdoor sporting activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eSports market size is set to surpass US$ 6,000 million by 2028-end on account of sizeable sponsorships, growing smartphone uses, introduction of virtual reality and ameliorating eSports infrastructure.
A latest study on the global eSports market by Fact.MR estimates global revenues to grow by 7x through 2028.
The Demand analysis of Esports Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Esports Market across the globe.
Broadcast Advertising Remains Key to eSports Landscape
Broadcast advertising plays a crucial role in the eSports landscape, however, the industry has witnessed the challenges of broadcasting on traditional media.
Being an all-digital sport, a growing number of media companies have recognized the potential of eSports and increased the coverage of eSports events.
For instance, Turner Broadcasting System, WME/IMG, and ESPN have initiated eSports broadcast and are covering more eSports events.
Growing coverage of eSports events on broadcast media is expected to enhance the viewership and, in turn, propel the eSports market in the coming years.
The key eSports market trends include growing penetration among young gamers, as well as influencer-driven marketing.
The inclination of young people towards social media and live video streaming has stimulated the demand for eSports Market. Many eSports companies are getting sportspersons and athletes on board for their promotional activities.
Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Global eSports Market for Forecast Period 2021 to 2031
Online mode will continue to be the largest design mode segment of esports adopted around the world, with revenues estimated to hold approximately 50% market share over the forecast period. But, online design mode of e-sports will lose 114 BPS in its share of the market by 2031-end.
Local Area Network design mode of esports is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR through 2031.
On the basis of genres type, racing and real-time strategy are estimated to ride on similar CAGRs through 2031. The real-time strategy genre of e-sports will account for the largest share of the market, in terms of revenues, during 2021 to 2031.
Fighting games are expected to remain the second most lucrative genre of e-sports, in terms of revenues.
Based on buyer type, promotional segment is projected to register the fastest expansion in the global esports market through 2031.
Institutional segment is estimated to be the most lucrative buyer type segment, with sales poised to account for nearly US$ 200 Mn revenues by 2022-end.
Substantial Investments in Sponsorships Creating Growth Opportunities
As eSports continues to gain popularity and attract increasing viewership, leading industry titans are sponsoring the tournaments and teams of the eSports. In addition, the eSports market is witnessing a considerable number of partnerships among technology providers and investors.
For instance, the British Esports Association has commenced a partnership with the epic. LAN, one of the leading LAN gaming events in the UK. Similarly, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has entered into a partnership with Douyu TV, a Chinese eSports streaming platform as a new partner of PSG’s eSports team PSG.LGD on Dota2.
Substantial investments in eSports sponsorships are likely to augur well for the future growth of the eSports market. In addition to these sales channels, sales of eSports merchandise are also a lucrative channel. In recent years, eSports merchandise has caught the attention of the retail industry, and more prominent names are likely to come on board.
