North America and Europe Medical Display Market 2021 Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with key industry players

The North America and Europe medical display market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "North America and Europe Medical Display Market by Device (Mobile, Desktop, and All-in-one products), Panel Size (Under-22.9-inch Panels, 23.0–26.9-inch Panels, 27.0–41.9-inch Panels, and Above-42-inch Panels), Resolution (Up to 2 MP, 2.1-4 MP, 4.1-8 MP, and Above 8 MP), and Application (Digital Pathology, Multi-modality, Surgical, Radiology, Mammography, and Other Applications): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The North America and Europe medical display market was estimated at $1.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $1.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the study period.

Growth in adoption of hybrid operating rooms, short replacement cycles of medical displays, and increase in preference for minimally invasive treatments fuel the growth of the North America and Europe medical display market. On the other hand, market saturation in developed countries and increasing adoption of refurbished medical displays restrain the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements in imaging techniques are expected to pave the way for a number of lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key market players analyzed in the report include ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Axiomtek Co., Ltd., JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc., Barco NV, BenQ Medical Technology, Sony Corporation, Coje CO., LTD., Dell Technologies Inc., LG Display Co., Ltd., Novanta Inc. (Novanta), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Advantech), Shenzhen Beacon Display Technology Co., Ltd., Double Black Imaging Corporation, FSN Medical Technologies, EIZO Corporation (EIZO), Hisense Medical, HP INC., Nanjing Jusha Commercial & Trading Co, Ltd., Alpha Display, and Steris PLC.

Key Benefits for North America and Europe Medical Display Market:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current North America and Europe medical display market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The North America and Europe medical display market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

The U.S generated the largest share in 2018-

Based on geography, the U.S segment held the major share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market. Availability of medical displays with high end configurations has spurred the growth of the segment. At the same time, Germany is predicted to showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during 2019–2026.

