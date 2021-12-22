President meets with Vietnamese Cambodians

VIETNAM, December 22 -

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc meets representatives of the community of Vietnamese Cambodians in Cambodia on Wednesday. —VNA/VNS Photo

PHNOM PENH — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc had a meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy, and representatives of the community of Vietnamese Cambodians in Cambodia on Wednesday during his visit to the neighbouring country.

President Phúc praised the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy for their hard work, especially their participation in organising his ongoing visit to Cambodia.

He urged the embassy to promote investment and business promotion activities of Viet Nam in Cambodia and vice versa in order to further upgrade the bilateral trade between the two nations.

During the visit, many cooperation documents between the two States and businesses were signed, the President said, adding that in meetings, the two sides discussed issues related to Cambodians of Vietnamese origin and how to support them in their work, lives, study, and business endeavours.

Ambassador Nguyễn Huy Tăng said although still facing many difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Cambodian community in Cambodia have made every effort to promote economic development and improve the quality of life.

The community's representatives said they hope the Vietnamese Party and State ask the Cambodian government to create more favourable conditions for the community in issues related to nationality, education, training and employment; and facilitate the operation of their associations.

They also appealed for the Vietnamese Government's support in organising Vietnamese language classes, granting scholarships for children in difficult circumstances, and building schools and educational institutions to help generations of Vietnamese Cambodians improve their qualifications, thus integrating into the host country’s society.

President Phúc said the Politburo issued Conclusion No.120-KL/TW on overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs in the new situation on August 12, 2021, which focuses on supporting OVs to gain solid legal status, develop stably and integrate into the host society.

He asked staff of the embassy to better perform their duties of taking care of OVs in Cambodia, as well as meet their legitimate aspirations.

He expressed his hope that Vietnamese Cambodians will continue to tighten solidarity and push ahead with efforts to contribute to strengthening the relationship between the two countries and peoples.

On the same morning, the Vietnamese Government leader had a working breakfast with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen. — VNS