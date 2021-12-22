Premier’s holiday message

CANADA, December 22 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following holiday message was issued today by Premier Blaine Higgs:

The Christmas season is a time to connect with loved ones, reflect on the past year and plan for the new one.

While 2021 may not have been what we expected, there was still much to be grateful for as New Brunswickers across our province continued to work together and support one another.

Challenging times are an opportunity to discover who we are and to give us the building blocks necessary to create who we wish to become.

Throughout the holiday season and as we enter the new year, I encourage everyone to take time to appreciate all that is good in our lives, to reach out to others with compassion and to look to the future with hope.

On behalf of Marcia and my family, I wish all New Brunswickers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

22-12-21