POP MART Opens 100 Pop-up Stores Worldwide to Promote Art Toys Globally
BEIJING, CHINA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POP MART, the global culture and entertainment company best known for art toys and collectible toys, announces that since November 15th， it has launched nearly 80 Christmas pop-up stores worldwide, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea. By the end of January 2022, POP MART plans to have a total of 100 Christmas-themed pop-up stores in 14 countries and regions, bringing the charm of art toys to fans.
It marks POP MART’s largest-ever pop-up store launch. Last year, POP MART opened 29 pop-up stores in 11 countries and regions such as South Korea, Japan, and the United States. According to POP MART’s spokesperson, this year, the scale and coverage of POP MART’s global pop-up stores have increased significantly, entering Thailand and the Philippines for the first time.
In terms of products, POP MART has launched a series of Christmas-themed IP products, including YOKI, BUNNY, and SATYR RORY Christmas series. In addition, several limited edition products such as the MEGA COLLECTION 1000% SPACE MOLLY Christmas, 1000% SPACE MOLLY Little Painter, and Sweet Bean Figurine are available to purchase at all pop-up stores.
In 2021, POP MART accelerated its global expansion. It has expanded across 23 countries and regions, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Korea, Japan, Singapore, and France. POP MART has over 300 retail stores, 2,000+ Roboshops, and more than 700 authorized retailers and online platforms that deliver products to 52 countries and regions worldwide.
POP MART endeavors to discover trendy artists with great potential. The brand’s comprehensive IP operation system has created many fashionable IP characters such as MOLLY, PUCKY, The Monsters, DIMOO, and SKULLPANDA, bringing joy and wonder to the art toy community and global consumers.
