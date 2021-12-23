The Gift of Writing
Give yourself the gift of writing this holiday season in L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future Online Workshop.
What this course can give you is counsel that might help you jump forward in your ability to handle the tools of the writing profession.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Give yourself the gift of writing this holiday season, say David Farland (“The Runelords”), Tim Powers (“On Stranger Tides”), and Orson Scott Card (“Enders Game”). All three international bestselling authors and Writers of the Future Contest Judges are the featured guest lecturers for the L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Online Workshop.
Initially announced in the Summer 2020 issue of SciFi Magazine by noted editor Jeff Berkwits, who referred to the new Writers of the Future Online Writing Course as “an extension of L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers of the Future (WOTF) Contest, the world’s preeminent competition for up-and-coming genre authors.” Berkwits acknowledged the goal “to help budding speculative storytellers become future Hugo, Nebula, and WOTF award winners.”
The writing workshop is comprised of 13 videos by Orson Scott Card, David Farland, and Tim Powers, along with 11 essays by Contest founder L. Ron Hubbard and writing assignments.
Essays and practical assignments take a writer from research and concepts to a completed story. With a 4.7 out of 5-star rating, the course is designed for the participant to go at their own pace.
It has been well received with nearly 6,000 aspiring writers from over 100 countries worldwide enrolled. An impressive 72% of those taking the workshop have a story completed by the end of the course, an accomplishment many have unsuccessfully aspired to in the past.
Orson Scott Card stated, “No writing course or workshop can give you your style or your voice; you already have them. What this course can give you is counsel that might help you jump forward in your ability to handle the tools of the writing profession.” As to why this online workshop, he concluded, “Let us help you prepare to bring your own stories to life in your own voice.”
The competition for new stories can be daunting―R. R. Bowker reported more than 1,000,000 books published in 2017, up from 300,000 in 2009, with 2/3rds being self-published. And so, the Writers of the Future Online Workshop was created to help authors take their stories to the next level and rise above the competition.
Regarding the value of the workshop to help take stories to the next level, Tim Powers stated, “The online workshop is tremendously valuable―it saves new writers years of trial-and-effort struggle.”
“Everyone has a story to tell,” stated David Farland, Writers of the Future Coordinating Judge. “That’s not the problem. How to tell that story in such a fashion that others will enjoy it and tell others about it is what is needed.” That is what the nearly 6,000 aspiring writers are learning with the L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Online Workshop.
So if you are an aspiring writer, why not give yourself the gift of writing this holiday season. Anyone can sign up for the writing workshop at Free Online Workshop.
The Writers of the Future writing contest was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.
Throughout the Contests’ 38-year history, over 500 writers have been awarded. Winners have published nearly 1,200 novels and over 6,000 short stories and have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers, with their works selling over 60 million copies.
For more information on the Contests, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
