New affordable homes for people with low incomes open in Powell River

CANADA, December 22 - Single-parent families, seniors and people living with disabilities are among the people moving into 42 new affordable rental homes built for people with low to moderate incomes in Powell River.

“These homes will help people make ends meet by ensuring they have a safe and secure place they can afford – something that everyone should have,” said Nicholas Simons, MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast. “This building will make a real difference in the lives of single-parent families, seniors and people living with disabilities who will call it home. Our government will continue to put people first and deliver much-needed housing like this across the province.”

Located at 4872 Ontario Ave., the four-storey, wood-frame apartment building has a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, including four accessible two-bedroom units. Residents will have access to an indoor amenity space equipped with a communal kitchen, as well as a playground, picnic area, basketball court and community garden. Monthly rents will range from $785 to $971, depending on unit size and household income.

“Powell River faces an affordable housing crisis similar to other communities across the province,” said Dave Formosa, mayor, City of Powell River. “These 42-units will help address the crisis and provide people who otherwise might not have the means a place to call home. We have had the benefit of several BC Housing initiatives in Powell River, some of which have been spearheaded by Inclusion Powell River Society. I can’t say enough about Inclusion’s commitment and perseverance in championing affordable housing for our city and we look forward to future partnerships. I am also pleased the city was able to help facilitate this development by making the land available.”

The affordable units will be managed by the Powell River Inclusive Housing Society (a subsidiary of the Inclusion Powell River Society), a local non-profit that provides services and supports to people living with disabilities, children with special needs and seniors.

“We are very excited for the people who will be moving into this new housing development,” said Lilla Tipton, CEO, Inclusion Powell River Society. “They will have a brand-new home at an affordable cost in a great location. This will make a huge difference in their lives. We look forward to seeing everyone get settled in in the new year.”

Residents started moving into their new homes on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 30,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including 488 homes on the Sunshine Coast.

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, provided approximately $10.5 million toward the project, including: approximately $8 million through the Provincial Investment in Affordable Housing fund; approximately $500,000 through the Investment in Housing Innovation fund; and a Deepening Affordability grant of approximately $2 million. Without this additional investment, the rents would not have been as affordable for people in the community.



Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/

Low-income seniors renting in the private market may be eligible for a rent supplement through BC Housing’s Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (SAFER) program: https://www.bchousing.org/housing-assistance/rental-assistance-programs/SAFER