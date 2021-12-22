Submit Release
AB727 in Asm: Assembly Amendment 1 offered by Representative Kitchens - 2021-12-22

WISCONSIN, December 22 - An Act to create 20.115 (4) (s), 20.115 (7) (u), 20.285 (1) (t), 36.25 (6) (f), 93.60 and 93.65 of the statutes; Relating to: creating a commercial nitrogen optimization pilot program, providing crop insurance rebates for cover crops, creating a hydrogeologist position, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Agriculture

